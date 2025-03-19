Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,140 in the last 365 days.

Employment and Labour conducts health and safety in workplaces, 3 to 25 Apr

The Department of Employment and Labour will feature a series of events in April 2025 to promote health and safety in work environments.

Through the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch, the Department will host weekly events nationwide, culminating in the national commemoration of the World Day for Health and Safety in Bloemfontein.

World Day for Safety and Health was initiated in 2003 to promote and discuss the importance of a safe and healthy work environment. It was declared by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to advocate for the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

The 2025 World Day for Safety and Health theme is: "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Workers’ Safety and Health."

The ILO observes the day annually on 28 April.

The South African commemoration will include various events featuring expert speakers from government, employers, and workers, discussing ways to protect employees and address health and safety challenges. This initiative forms part of a broader advocacy for decent work conditions and supports sustainable development goals.

High-impact events for Health and Safety Month:

  1. Seminar on National Code of Practice for Lifting Machinery Operators (LMO) providers
    Where: Pretoria
    When: 4 April 2025

  2. National high-impact inspections – Telework/digital platform work
    Where: TBC
    When: 7-10 April 2025

  3. Launch of the Physical Agents and Noise Exposure Regulations
    Where: The Lakes Hotel and Conference Centre, Benoni
    When: 11 April 2025

  4. Draft Construction Regulations public comment awareness session
    Where: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park
    When: 15 April 2025

  5. World Day for Health and Safety
    Where: Bloemfontein
    When: 25 April 2025

For enquiries:
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Employment and Labour conducts health and safety in workplaces, 3 to 25 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more