Employment and Labour conducts health and safety in workplaces, 3 to 25 Apr
The Department of Employment and Labour will feature a series of events in April 2025 to promote health and safety in work environments.
Through the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch, the Department will host weekly events nationwide, culminating in the national commemoration of the World Day for Health and Safety in Bloemfontein.
World Day for Safety and Health was initiated in 2003 to promote and discuss the importance of a safe and healthy work environment. It was declared by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to advocate for the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.
The 2025 World Day for Safety and Health theme is: "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Workers’ Safety and Health."
The ILO observes the day annually on 28 April.
The South African commemoration will include various events featuring expert speakers from government, employers, and workers, discussing ways to protect employees and address health and safety challenges. This initiative forms part of a broader advocacy for decent work conditions and supports sustainable development goals.
High-impact events for Health and Safety Month:
-
Seminar on National Code of Practice for Lifting Machinery Operators (LMO) providers
Where: Pretoria
When: 4 April 2025
-
National high-impact inspections – Telework/digital platform work
Where: TBC
When: 7-10 April 2025
-
Launch of the Physical Agents and Noise Exposure Regulations
Where: The Lakes Hotel and Conference Centre, Benoni
When: 11 April 2025
-
Draft Construction Regulations public comment awareness session
Where: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park
When: 15 April 2025
-
World Day for Health and Safety
Where: Bloemfontein
When: 25 April 2025
For enquiries:
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za
