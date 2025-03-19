How the Meramec Secure® Platform Supports Companies Bringing Financial Strength to Their Guarantees and Warranties

Meramec Secure

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With new innovative services and products comes a certain degree of uncertainty about whether the company making the promise can truly fulfill its commitments. Everyone can relate to companies offering incredible guarantees or warranties that are now out of business or those making service promises that don’t deliver.Meramec Secure’s Platform provides robust financial solutions to product and service companies that utilize insurance products to support these guarantees and warranties.“Sophisticated clients want to understand who is backing the guarantee or warranty, and now companies have an answer,” said Mike Frosch, president of Meramec Secure. “The opportunity is to show real differentiation in what could be a competitive field.”Show Confidence in Your Guarantee or WarrantyWhether you manufacture products, sell third-party items, or provide a service with a guarantee, you may be able to obtain insurance to support that guarantee or warranty.Program structures vary based on coverage length, types of covered products or services, coverage limits and conditions, and other factors unique to each situation. Not all products or services are supported, such as lifetime warranties or extremely long coverage periods, but Meramec Secure makes it very easy to understand potential options.The Meramec SecurePlatform supports a wide variety of products and services, including:• Consumer products, including appliances, electronics, furniture, lawn and garden items, automotive goods, sporting equipment, e-bikes, personal electronic devices, home automation products, connected home devices, marine items, power sports gear, eyewear, personal medical devices, heating and cooling products, and many other categories.• Service solutions, including technology services, repair and maintenance services, installation services, billing services, and many other services.• Financial solutions, including security deposit waiver, GAP waiver, lease programs, tenant and landlord programs (storage facilities, Airbnb, VRBO, property managers), cancel for any reason, and many other waiver-oriented programs.• Custom-designed Commercial product solutions in many categories.About Meramec Secure:Meramec Secure is a nationwide designer and producer of specialty insurance solutions for manufacturers, insurtechs, and sellers of products and services. Meramec Secure has relationships with multiple insurance carriers, warranty providers, and service contract providers to find the best solutions for its clients.

