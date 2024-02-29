Meramec Secure Announces New Relationship with a Leading Insurance Platform
Meramec Secure Adds Homeowner and Automobile P&C Insurance Solutions for D2C Home Warranty and Auto Service Contract SellersCHICAGO, IL, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meramec Secure, a nationwide designer and producer of specialty insurance and service contract solutions, has recently announced a new strategic relationship with a leading insurance platform.
This relationship provides access to products from multiple property and casualty insurance carriers. It is designed to generate cross-sales of auto and home insurance coverage for direct-to-consumer auto and home service contract shoppers via automated API, warm transfer, or web-based solutions.
If a consumer is shopping for a service contract for their auto or home, they will also need property and casualty insurance; it’s that simple.
President of Meramec Secure, Mike Frosch, said: “We are excited to announce this new program we have added to our existing solutions for service contract sellers and providers. Our primary goal is to help our clients acquire new customers, retain existing ones, and increase their revenue with innovative products and solutions. This program is an excellent example of how Meramec Secure helps enhance the value of the service contract sellers while potentially helping consumers save a significant amount on their current insurance.”
Meramec Secure has established strong relationships in every product segment within the service contract industry. Meramec Secure collaborates with carriers, marketers, and product companies to develop new solutions for each vertical segment, leveraging optional revenue-producing products, embedded enhancement products, or service contract and warranty insurance policies.
About Meramec Secure
Meramec Secure is a nationwide designer and producer of specialty insurance and service contract solutions and services to assist companies in sourcing or building new specialty insurance, service contract, and warranty products and programs.
Meramec Secure supports contractual liability insurance policies, service contract reimbursement insurance policies, product warranty insurance, auto deductible reimbursement insurance, home deductible reimbursement insurance, shipping insurance, home warranty, and limited and extended warranty solutions for appliance, automotive, electronics, marine, IoT, and other product categories.
