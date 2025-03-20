BuildOn Technologies Wraps Up a Successful IBS 2025, Highlighting Innovations for Efficient Homebuilding

Company Highlights VEO Design Studio and Echelon, Emphasizing Efficiency and Performance

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuildOn Technologies, a Software as a Service provider for the residential construction industry, has announced the successful completion of its participation in the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) 2025. Held in Las Vegas from February 25-27, the event served as a key venue for industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in homebuilding.BuildOn Technologies focused its presence at booth #W3547 on demonstrating how its software solutions address the operational needs of homebuilders and interior finish companies. The company showcased two key products: VEO Design Studio : This platform assists homebuilders and interior finish companies in managing their options catalogs. VEO Design Studio offers features for presenting product information, pricing, and visual representations to homebuyers. The platform also facilitates the management of design selections, pricing, and project details for builders and designers, and generates detailed selection reports with installation diagrams. Echelon ERP : This business management system is tailored for the residential construction sector, providing a centralized platform for core business processes. Echelon supports functions such as forecasting, inventory management, subcontractor payment processing, and reporting. The system integrates with existing accounting software like QuickBooks and Microsoft Dynamics and connects with VEO Design Studio to manage pricing, selections, and order fulfillment.Throughout the show, BuildOn Technologies conducted live demonstrations of both VEO Design Studio and Echelon. These demonstrations provided attendees with practical insights into the functionality of each software product. Company representatives were available to discuss specific customer needs and answer questions about the features and benefits of the products."Our objective at IBS 2025 was to demonstrate how our software solutions can address the daily challenges faced by homebuilders and interior finish companies," said Richard Gladstone, President at BuildOn Technologies. "We focused on showing how VEO Design Studio and Echelon can contribute to greater efficiency and improved communication throughout the building process.""The IBS show provides a valuable opportunity to engage with industry professionals and understand their evolving needs," said Tammy Spence, Director of Sales at BuildOn Technologies. "We received positive feedback on the functionality and integration capabilities of our products, and we look forward to continuing these conversations in the future.""Participating in events like IBS allows us to stay at the forefront of industry trends and refine our solutions to meet the changing demands of the market," added Ryan Montgomery, COO at BuildOn Technologies. "We value the opportunity to connect with our customers and partners and contribute to the advancement of the residential construction industry."Further information about the NAHB IBS Trade Show can be found on the official event website.BuildOn Technologies provides software solutions and services designed for the homebuilding industry. The company offers tools aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing design center capabilities for homebuilders and interior finish companies. BuildOn Technologies emphasizes technology and user-centered design to improve project efficiency and collaboration.

