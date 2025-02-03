BuildOn Technologies to Exhibit at NAHB International Builders’ Show 2025

BuildOn Technologies Showcases VEO Design Studio and Echelon ERP at IBS 2025, Revolutionizing Homebuilding Operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuildOn Technologies , a leading Software as a Service provider for the residential construction industry, announces its participation in the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) 2025. The event, taking place February 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is the world’s largest annual light construction trade show, offering a premier platform for industry professionals to network, learn, and explore the latest homebuilding innovations.At Booth #W3547, BuildOn Technologies will showcase its cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline operations and enhance the design selection process: VEO Design Studio : A state-of-the-art visualization and pricing platform that enables homebuilders and interior finish companies to display their options catalog with accurate pricing and vivid imagery. Homebuyers can explore different design options in real-time, while builders and designers can manage selections, pricing, and project details efficiently. The platform also generates detailed selection reports with installation diagrams, reducing timelines and eliminating custom quoting. Echelon ERP : A comprehensive business management system tailored to the residential construction sector. This solution centralizes core business processes, offering real-time forecasting, inventory management, subcontractor payment processing, and over 600 detailed performance reports. With seamless integration into QuickBooks and Microsoft Dynamics, Echelon ERP enhances workflow efficiency, profitability, and collaboration. It also integrates with VEO Design Studio to manage pricing, selections, and order fulfillment.BuildOn Technologies will offer live demonstrations of VEO Design Studio and Echelon ERP, providing attendees with firsthand insights into how these tools can transform their operations. Join BuildOn Technologies at IBS 2025 to experience the next generation of design selection and operations management solutions."We're excited to showcase our latest innovations at IBS 2025," said Richard Gladstone, President at BuildOn Technologies. "Our goal is to empower builders with the tools they need to streamline processes, manage resources, and improve efficiency in the construction process.""Last year's IBS was a resounding success, and we're excited to build on that momentum in 2025," said Tammy Spence, Director of Sales at BuildOn Technologies. "This year, we're bringing even more innovative solutions to the table, and we can't wait to connect with industry professionals and showcase the future of homebuilding.""Houston is a hub of innovation, and we're thrilled to bring that energy to IBS 2025," said Ryan Montgomery, COO at BuildOn Technologies. "Our participation in this event reflects the growth and dynamism of Houston's technology and homebuilding community, and we're excited to showcase our latest solutions to a global audience."Visit our website to learn more about the NAHB IBS Trade ShowAbout BuildOn TechnologiesBuildOn Technologies is a leading Software Service company specializing in innovative solutions for the homebuilding industry. Committed to empowering homebuilders and interior finish companies, BuildOn Technologies offers a suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance design center capabilities, and deliver exceptional results. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, BuildOn Technologies empowers industry professionals to improve project efficiency and exceed client expectations.For more information, contact:BuildOn Technologies Phone: (877) 204-5852NAHB IBS Phone: (747) 226-7761

