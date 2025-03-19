Industrial software experts InSource Software Solutions, CIMSOFT, and GS PlantOptics unite to establish a leading AVEVA Select partner in the Americas

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three North American AVEVA Select Partners specializing in industrial software solutions have come together to establish the second largest provider of AVEVA industrial automation software, services, and support in the Americas. AVEVA offers subscription- and cloud-based software for engineering, operations, data management, and data visualization.InSource Software Solutions in the Southeast U.S., CIMSOFT in eastern Canada, and GS PlantOptics in the upper Midwest U.S. will join forces as InSource Solutions Group, operating as one organization serving clients across these regions.“This strategic transaction is part of our commitment to continually expand and diversify offerings to meet the dynamic and complex needs of our clients,” said Rob Bansek, InSource’s Chief Executive Officer. “I want to welcome each team member, client, and partner of these three outstanding businesses. These AVEVA Select Partners have deep and industry-specific technical expertise. Each knows how to empower successful leaders in the most critical industries to optimize efficiency, agility, safety, and sustainability.”Consolidation of complementary teamsFounded in 1996, CIMSOFT has offices in Ontario and Quebec and is the sole distributor of AVEVA’s software portfolio in eastern Canada. GS PlantOptics, based in Wisconsin, has been a leading industrial software provider in the upper Midwest since 1985, earning a reputation as a client-focused automation partner.These two businesses will become part of InSource Solutions Group under the InSource banner in the U.S. and the CIMSOFT banner in Canada. With its headquarters in Virginia, the InSource team has been on the front line of reinventing industrial processes since 1997, making manufacturers more productive and profitable.Altauf Mohamed, former CEO of CIMSOFT, has focused on building the company for future growth since its inception. Those efforts, along with the work of current CIMSOFT President Jean-Francois Niaison, have set the stage for continued success and integration into the InSource Solutions Group. Niaison said the Canadian team is looking forward to collaborating with likeminded colleagues.“With new connections to a larger team, who are experts and leaders in their respective regions, we’ll be in an even better position to guide and support our clients. As one united powerhouse, and with access to the broad services capabilities InSource has developed, our ability to serve clients’ industrial automation needs will be unmatched in North America.”A shared client-first approachInSource Software Solutions President and CEO Rob Bansek said shared values will ensure a smooth transition.“We all have a client-first, problem-solving approach and are dedicated to their success in industrial environments. Yes, we offer world-class technology solutions; at the same time, we surround that technology with knowledgeable, reliable services and support. There’s massive opportunity in combining resources. The time is now, with these impressive partners, to evolve to meet expanding client needs.”The InSource leadership team, including Bansek, will remain in their roles in the combined business. CIMSOFT’s Niaison will be President, Canada and take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer for the North American business. Employees of the three businesses will come together under one organization – InSource Solutions Group – to serve clients across the Southeast and upper Midwest U.S. and throughout eastern Canada.Mission critical software for key industriesThe AVEVA software portfolio offers agnostic connectivity to automation and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) devices and includes MES (Manufacturing Execution System), HMI (Human Machine Interface), and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) solutions. These systems help industry leaders engineer smarter, operate better, and get trusted insight. AVEVA Select Partners are recognized worldwide as the most sophisticated, premium providers who offer a full range of software implementation, training, services, and support to clients.“It has never been more important to digitize, monitor, and optimize the entire production lifecycle,” Bansek said. “Deepening our industrial software implementation expertise and services best practices is valuable for discrete and process manufacturing clients, especially for those in process-driven environments like metals and mining, oil and gas, utilities, water and wastewater, food and beverage, and infrastructure and construction.”About InSource Software SolutionsBased in Virginia, the InSource team has been on the front line of reinventing industrial processes since 1997, making manufacturers more productive and profitable.Their professional advice, software solutions, training, and support give industrial clients the tools to do what they do better. As an AVEVA Select Partner with a strong focus on digital transformation services, they serve a diverse client base across the southeastern U.S.For more information, visit Insource.Solutions About CIMSOFTCIMSOFT enables organizations across all engineering and industrial sectors to simplify design, optimize production, and maximize performance. Since 1996, the team has been guiding clients through their digital transformation journeys.CIMSOFT has offices in Ontario and Quebec and is the sole distributor of AVEVA’s software portfolio in all of eastern Canada.For more information, visit CIMSOFT About GS PlantOpticsGS PlantOptics has been helping customers build and leverage their industrial data infrastructure since 1985. With a solid reputation as a client-focused automation partner, they solve clients’ most challenging operational problems.GS PlantOptics is the AVEVA Select Partner serving the upper Midwest U.S.For more information, visit GS PlantOptics

