InSource Solutions Group

InSource Solutions Group Announces Acquisition of AVEVA Select California, Expanding Its Reach to Become the Largest AVEVA Select Partner in the Americas

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSource Solutions Group , a leading provider of industrial automation software, services, and support, today announced the acquisition of AVEVA Select California , the exclusive AVEVA sales, support, and training organization serving the California region, from E&M Electric and Machinery, Inc. This strategic transaction expands InSource’s geographic footprint to the West Coast and strengthens its expertise across key industries including water and wastewater, technology, and broader process manufacturing verticals.Since 1990, AVEVA Select California has helped clients architect, deploy, maintain, and grow industrial software systems across diverse manufacturing and infrastructure environments. The organization brings deep expertise in AVEVA’s HMI, SCADA, MES, historian, and industrial information management solutions, as well as a strong reputation for high quality training and technical support.The acquisition builds on InSource Solutions Group’s 2025 expansion, when InSource Software Solutions, Cimsoft, and GS PlantOptics united to form the second largest AVEVA Select provider in the Americas. Those organizations brought together strong regional leadership and industry specific technical expertise across the Southeast U.S., Eastern Canada, and the Upper Midwest. The addition of AVEVA Select California now extends that reach even further, creating the largest AVEVA Select Partner organization across North America.A Strategic Move to Serve a Broader Client Base“This acquisition reflects our commitment to expand and diversify our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of industrial clients across the Americas,” said Rob Bansek, Chief Executive Officer of InSource Solutions Group. “AVEVA Select California brings a long standing legacy of excellence, industry depth, and client centric service. Their reputation in water, wastewater, and process manufacturing, combined with their team’s technical strength, makes them an ideal fit for our growing organization.”With this move, InSource Solutions Group gains geographic expansion into the West Coast, now serving clients coast to coast. The addition brings enhanced water and wastewater expertise supported by AVEVA Select California’s strong history in municipal and utility applications. The acquisition also adds broader technology and process manufacturing capabilities, industry leading training and client success programs including concierge, on site, and virtual delivery through a well established education services platform, and a nationwide team of AVEVA certified experts with deep knowledge across critical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and digital operations.Expanding a Growing AVEVA EcosystemAVEVA Select California’s integration further strengthens InSource Solutions Group’s ability to support clients across the full AVEVA software portfolio from design and engineering to operations control, asset performance management, and enterprise information systems. The acquisition also expands access to thousands of AVEVA integration partners worldwide, enabling clients to accelerate digital transformation at scale.Continuity for Clients and PartnersAVEVA Select California clients will continue receiving the same regional expertise and trusted support they rely on, now backed by a larger, unified InSource Solutions Group team spanning North America. Together, the combined organization will deliver expanded solutions, deeper technical resources, and enhanced service capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.