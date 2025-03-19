Colorado Helical Pier Awarded Contract to Build Boardwalk for Waterfield Subdivision in Fort Collins, Colorado

Eco Friendly Helical Pier Boardwalk Boardwalk Constructed With Pressure Treated Lumber Colorado Helical Pier

This exciting project will utilize cutting-edge foundation technology, featuring steel helical piles and high-quality treated lumber with eco sustainability

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Helical Pier Awarded Contract to Build Boardwalk for Waterfield Subdivision in Fort Collins, ColoradoColorado Helical Pier, a leading provider of foundation solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the contract to construct a new boardwalk for the Waterfield Subdivision in Fort Collins, Colorado. This exciting project will utilize cutting-edge foundation technology, featuring steel helical piles from Piertech and high-quality treated lumber supplied by Rocky Mountain Forest Products.The new boardwalk will serve as a key feature of the Waterfield Subdivision, providing residents and visitors with an attractive and functional pathway that enhances the community's natural beauty and livability. The boardwalk will be built using Piertech's durable steel helical piles, which provide a stable and environmentally friendly foundation, minimizing disturbance to the surrounding landscape. The treated lumber decking, supplied by Rocky Mountain Forest Products, will ensure the boardwalk is not only aesthetically pleasing but also resistant to the elements for years to come.Innovative Foundation Solution with Steel Helical PilesColorado Helical Pier has chosen Piertech's steel helical piles as the foundation system for the boardwalk due to their unmatched performance in challenging soil conditions. These piles are installed using a low-impact, vibration-free process, which is ideal for urban or environmentally sensitive areas like the Waterfield Subdivision. Steel helical piles are known for their high load-bearing capacity, resistance to corrosion, and fast installation times, making them a superior solution for projects requiring a strong and reliable foundation."We are excited to bring our expertise in helical pile technology to the Waterfield Subdivision project," said Andrew Bracken, Owner of Colorado Helical Pier. "Our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable foundation solutions aligns perfectly with the community's goals, and we’re thrilled to be working with such outstanding partners as Piertech and Rocky Mountain Forest Products."Quality Materials from Rocky Mountain Forest ProductsTo complete the boardwalk's structure, Colorado Helical Pier has partnered with Rocky Mountain Forest Products to supply premium treated lumber. As a trusted name in the industry, Rocky Mountain Forest Products provides only the highest quality materials that are treated for long-lasting protection against decay, insects, and harsh weather conditions. This partnership ensures the boardwalk’s durability and longevity, making it an enduring asset to the Waterfield Subdivision.“Partnering with Colorado Helical Pier and Piertech on this project is a great opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to quality and sustainability,” said Rocky Mountain Forest Products. “We are proud to provide the treated lumber that will form the foundation of this beautiful community asset.”A Sustainable and Community-Focused ProjectThis boardwalk is more than just a functional pathway; it is a symbol of Fort Collins' commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility. The use of helical piles eliminates the need for traditional concrete foundations, which can disturb the natural landscape and ecosystem. Instead, the steel piles provide a minimal environmental footprint while offering superior strength and stability. Additionally, the treated lumber decking ensures that the boardwalk will blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings while providing a long-lasting, low-maintenance structure for years to come.About Colorado Helical PierColorado Helical Pier is a leading foundation solutions provider specializing in helical piles for both residential and commercial applications. Known for their innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, Colorado Helical Pier offers high-performance foundation systems that are designed to minimize environmental impact while providing superior load-bearing capacity and long-term stability. With years of experience in the industry, Colorado Helical Pier is trusted by homeowners, builders, and developers across Colorado for their reliable and cost-effective foundation solutions.About PiertechPiertech is an industry leader in helical pile technology, offering high-quality steel helical piles and equipment for projects ranging from residential to commercial and industrial applications. With a focus on durability, sustainability, and ease of installation, Piertech’s solutions are engineered to meet the demands of even the most challenging soil conditions.About Rocky Mountain Forest ProductsRocky Mountain Forest Products is a premier supplier of high-quality wood products, including treated lumber, decking, and timber. With a commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable practices, Rocky Mountain Forest Products has become a trusted partner in the construction industry, providing materials that meet the highest standards of durability and performance.

