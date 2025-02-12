Commercial Helical Application Recent Boardwalk Installation in Colorado Residential Foundation Repair and Support

Precision Contracting Inc. a Colorado based construction company plans expansion into the steel helical pile industry by purchasing ColoradoHelicalpier.com

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ** Precision Contracting Inc . Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Colorado Helical Pier **– Precision Contracting Inc., a leading provider of innovative foundation and structural support services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Colorado Helical Pier, a renowned expert in the installation of steel helical piles and a national boardwalk contractor . This strategic acquisition reinforces Precision Contracting’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for both commercial and residential construction, while expanding its national footprint.Colorado Helical Pier has established a strong reputation in the construction industry for its expertise in installing steel helical piles that provide robust structural support for buildings, regardless of size or complexity. The company’s high-quality helical piling systems are used for a variety of applications, from residential foundations to large-scale commercial projects, ensuring long-term stability and durability.In addition to its foundation work, Colorado Helical Pier is also a recognized leader in the design and installation of boardwalks across the United States. The company has completed numerous high-profile boardwalk projects, serving both private and public sectors in all 50 states. Their unmatched ability to work in diverse environments makes them a trusted partner for large infrastructure and development projects nationwide.By acquiring Colorado Helical Pier, Precision Contracting Inc. is strategically positioning itself to become a dominant player in both foundation solutions and boardwalk construction. This move aligns with Precision Contracting’s mission to provide clients with comprehensive, tailored services that ensure the success of projects from the ground up.“We are excited to welcome Colorado Helical Pier into the Precision Contracting family,” said Andrew Bracken, CEO of Precision Contracting Inc. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to offer reliable and efficient foundation support solutions for a wide range of clients, while also expanding our capabilities in national boardwalk construction. The combined expertise and resources of both companies will allow us to offer even more innovative, high-quality services across the country.”The acquisition will also enhance Precision Contracting's ability to serve both residential and commercial markets, with the added benefit of increased geographical reach and scalability. Colorado Helical Pier’s experienced team and cutting-edge technology will complement Precision Contracting’s existing services, creating a more robust and versatile offering for clients.**About Precision Contracting Inc.**Precision Contracting Inc. is a premier construction company that specializes in providing reliable and innovative foundation support solutions to residential, commercial, and industrial clients. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Precision Contracting delivers high-quality services across the United States, employing advanced technologies and expert craftsmanship in every project.**About Colorado Helical Pier**Colorado Helical Pier is a leading contractor specializing in the installation of steel helical piles for foundation support, as well as a national boardwalk contractor serving public and private sectors across all 50 states. Known for its ability to adapt to challenging environments and complex structural requirements, Colorado Helical Pier is trusted by developers, engineers, and property owners to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions for a variety of construction needs.For more information on Precision Contracting Inc. and Colorado Helical Pier, visit www.coloradohelicalpier.com or contact coloradohelicalpier@gmail.com.

