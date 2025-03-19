Pathroot Health Launches Program to Advance Value-Based Care in Behavioral Health

Pathroot Health empowers providers, employers, and payers to deliver value-based care by supporting patients and their families post-treatment with technology-driven engagement and monitoring solutions.

Phase One Focuses on Patient & Family Engagement with Remote Monitoring in Phase Two

As value-based care reshapes behavioral health, treatment providers need more effective tools to track outcomes beyond discharge.” — Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health

NEW ORLEANS,, LA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview: Pathroot Health is an all-in-one technology solution that empowers behavioral health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment programs to deliver value-based care without relying on multiple platforms. By combining predictive analytics, AI-driven insights, and automated alumni engagement, Pathroot helps providers track patient progress, engage families in recovery, and reduce relapse rates. It streamlines post-treatment care with community engagement, on-demand education, and data-driven outcome assessments to improve long-term recovery management.Pathroot Health, a leader in behavioral healthcare technology, today announced the beta launch of its patient and family engagement platform, marking the first phase of a comprehensive solution to support treatment providers in delivering value-based care. This initial rollout enhances post-treatment support through AI-powered tools that keep patients and families engaged and supported, ensuring continuity of care and improved long-term recovery."As value-based care reshapes behavioral health, treatment providers need more effective tools to track outcomes beyond discharge," said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health. "Our turnkey program delivers post-treatment engagement, education, and family support with real-time insights. Next, we’ll integrate remote monitoring with wearable data and AI analytics, setting a new standard for outcome-driven care."Pathroot’s Phase One introduces automated engagement, including interactive educational tracks, AI coaching, family discussion forums, and live support groups.• Patient Monitoring & Compliance – Surveys and automated tracking of participation.• Post-Treatment Engagement & Family Support – AI assistance, live support groups, discussion forums, educational tracks with chatbot guidance, and automated text/email outreach.• Contingency Management – Incentivize behaviors through automated rewards.Key Benefits for Treatment Providers• Increased patient adherence to post-treatment support by keeping individuals and families engaged longer.• Reduced administrative burden with automated compliance tracking and real-time outcome reporting.• Optimized staff efficiency without adding workload, allowing teams to focus on care delivery.• Delivering critical insights into patient progress, helping providers intervene before relapse occurs."As Medicaid and private insurers shift to value-based reimbursement, treatment programs need an all-in-one solution to track outcomes and sustain patient engagement," added Bradfield. "With one integrated service, providers can efficiently monitor progress, ensure compliance with recovery plans, and maintain ongoing connections to alumni and families. Pathroot simplifies this process by combining digital tracking and engagement into a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple technologies."In Phase Two Pathroot will introduce intelligent monitoring for predictive recovery insights to offer: Remote Patient Monitoring – Integrating everyday wearables to deliver biometric data (heart rate variability, sleep patterns, stress markers) and AI-powered relapse risk analysis.• Compliance & Risk Alerts – Automated geolocation check-ins, breathalyzer tests and next generation wearable alcohol monitors with predictive analytics to notify care teams and family members of relapse risks.• Enhanced Data-Driven Outcomes – Aggregating patient engagement and biometric insights to provide a real-time personalized view of treatment success.About Pathroot HealthPathroot Health empowers providers, employers, and payers to deliver value-based care by supporting patients and their families post-treatment with technology-driven engagement and monitoring solutions. Pathroot’s remote patient monitoring platform connects wearables from Apple, Google, Samsung, and Oura to track real-time data, including vitals, sleep quality, exercise, mood, and daily engagement. AI-based predictive analytics assess relapse risk, providing early intervention alerts to treatment teams, families, managed care organizations, (MCO) and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP).For more information on Pathroot’s beta program and upcoming monitoring integration, visit https://pathroothealth.com INDUSTRY KEYWORD: value-based care, VBC, remote patient monitoring, RPM, addiction prevention, relapse, peer groups, safety net, fentanyl crisis, substance misuse, SUD, substance use disorder, overdose prevention, wearable devices, mobile application, healthcare, behavioral health, managed care organizations, MCO, employee assistance plans, EAP, telehealth, therapy, recovery, family support, contingency management (CM)



