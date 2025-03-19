WYDOT implements full closure of West River Road (WY433)

Due to nature of emergency pipe repairs on Wyoming Highway 433 between Worland and Manderson, the Wyoming Department of Transportation implemented a full closure of West River Road on Monday afternoon, March 17.

Each end of West River Road remains open to local use only.

WYDOT closed the north end of West River Road (WY433) this past Wednesday to all traffic in excess of 10,000 pounds due to a collapsed pipe at milepost 16.77, south of West River Road’s intersection with U.S. 16/20, north of Worland.

The scope of repairs has grown since last week’s partial closure, according to WYDOT resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.

“The full closure of West River Road is being done to allow the contractor to complete work in a timely manner, and to keep everyone safe,” Miller said. “WYDOT apologizes for the inconvenience caused by these repairs.”