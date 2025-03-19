Governor Kotek Declares Emergency Due to Flooding in Southern Oregon

Salem, OR — On March 18, Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency due to flooding and landslides from February 24 through March 18, 2025.

“When emergencies hit, Oregon families and businesses need to know we have their back in every part of the state,” Governor Kotek said. “Recovery starts as soon as disaster strikes, and this declaration will help get Oregonians back to normal as soon as possible. I urge everyone to follow the instructions and evacuation levels issued by emergency officials, subscribe emergency alerts on ORAlert.gov, have an evacuation plan, prepare a go-kit, and stay aware of changing conditions.”

Following ORS 401.165, the Governor determined a potential threat to life, safety, property, and significant damage to infrastructure exists due to flooding and landslides that have caused and continue to cause a state of emergency in Clackamas, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Harney, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Multnomah, and Malheur counties. At the time of this release, the Governor’s Office is closely monitoring a potential flood in the Burns area of Harney County and preemptively added Harney County to this declaration.

Beginning on February 24, 2025, ongoing storms have caused significant flooding and landslides throughout Oregon, resulting in one fatality, critical transportation failures and loss of power and communications capabilities.

This declaration directs the Oregon Department of Transportation to provide appropriate assistance and seek federal resources to repair and reconstruct the $10 million dollars or more in damages and impact to the federal aid highway system in the impacted counties.

This declaration is limited to the provision of assistance by the Oregon Department of Transportation to repair and reconstruct eligible roadways that are part of the federal aid highway system. This declaration is not to be construed as a comprehensive declaration or proclamation of emergency for other purposes.

On March 17, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) activated the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) to Level 3, which means the state is coordinating closely with local, Tribal, and state partners to share information and support local response and recovery operations as needed. To stay informed about current conditions and impacts, visit the Oregon Flood Dashboard: State of Oregon Flood Dashboard.

