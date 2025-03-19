Savor Announces A New Healthy Sips Menu

Savor's Watermelon Margarita Mocktail

Dallas/Fort Worth’s Award-Winning Culinary Services Company Launches a Mocktail Menu

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area announces a new Healthy Sips Mocktail Menu The Healthy Sips Mocktail Menu was created by Savor’s Executive Chef Felix, out of a desire for creative drinks that didn’t contain alcohol, for dinner parties, and to support staff members in their journey to stay sober. The menu features unique offerings such as the Spicy Pineapple & Kiwi Seltzer with kiwi puree, pineapple, habanero syrup, seltzer water, and a chili lime rim and the Creamy Coconut Buzz with organic coconut milk, fresh lime, maple syrup and topped with sparkling water. Other mocktails on the menu are the Watermelon Margarita, Naranja Azul and Wild Blueberry Thyme.“The mocktails are perfect for the sober, sober curious, or just those who want a delicious non-alcoholic beverage,” says Savor’s Founder, Chef Deb Oxman . “Clients can even use our mocktails and add in alcohol if they like. As with all of our menu, we want our Healthy Sips Mocktail Menu to be customized for each client, providing an elevated experience.”Savor’s chef-prepared customized meals and drinks are made to client’s preferences, food intolerances, dietary needs and special diets. The company sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. The meals are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives, and can accommodate any dietary need or preference, including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and keto. Focusing on sustainability and partnering with local farmers, Savor aims to bring the best of the culinary world to clients.The Healthy Sips Mocktail Menu can be found in the Spring and Summer Menu at https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/2025-Savor-Spring-and-Summer-Menu.pdf About Chef Deb Oxman/ Savor Culinary ServicesChef Deb Oxman created Savor Culinary Services in 2002. Today it is an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area.Chef Deb, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth, is proud that her company accommodates food allergies and illnesses, helping more people use food as medicine.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Other achievements include: winning Best Catering and Best Chef in Fort Worth Magazine, and Best Website and Chef of the Year at United States Personal Chef Association (USPCA). More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

