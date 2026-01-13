Dallas/ Fort Worth’s Savor Culinary Services Announces Savor the Night: An Elevated Multi-Course Cooking Class & Dinner

Savor the Night Chef Deb

This Valentine's weekend, step into the kitchen for an evening designed to be shared, savored, and remembered. Skip the crowded restaurant and Savor the Night." — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, announces Savor the Night on February 13th at 6 p.m. at the Savor Kitchen: 8245 Precinct Line Rd #130, North Richland Hills, Texas.The intimate interactive multi-course cooking experience is for six couples only and includes an elevated culinary experience led by Savor’s Executive Chef Randy Ishie and assisted by Chef Lex Rivait. Randy Ishie of Le Cordon Bleu, Texas, has been cooking for the past 20 years and has worked in the DFW area as Sous Chef for the Club Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys, as Sous Chef for the Omni Hotel, and competed in Battle of the Chefs. Lex Rivait of Le Cordon Bleu, Atlanta, is from New Orleans and has worked as a private chef and in events for the elite of New Orleans, bringing elegance with a touch of Creole flair.“This Valentine’s weekend, step into the kitchen for an evening designed to be shared, savored, and remembered,” says Savor Culinary Services’ Founder/Owner Chef Deb Oxman . “Together, you’ll cook, connect, and enjoy a thoughtfully curated evening centered around exceptional food and experience. Skip the crowded restaurant and Savor the Night.”During Savor the Night, Chefs will guide each couple step-by-step through the preparation and assembly of their own three-course dinner, including assembling heirloom tomato and perlini bruschetta, seasoning and searing filet mignon to perfection, grilling asparagus and preparing classic accompaniments, creating béarnaise sauce from scratch and discovering the art of elegant plating. Couples will learn refined techniques and insider tips before sitting down together to enjoy the meal they created.Each course is designed to be approachable yet elevated and includes: Heirloom Tomato & Perlini Bruschetta, Filet Oscar, Elevated, and White Chocolate & Raspberry Crème Brûlée.The event is $300 per couple and includes house-made mocktails and/or BYOB. Visit https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/savor-the-night/ to view the menu and reserve a spot.###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

