Bright Pattern Earns Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance Certification, Enhancing Enterprise Security Protocols

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud-based contact center solutions, is pleased to announce that its platform has officially earned the Microsoft 365 Certification for Dynamics and Teams. This prestigious certification reinforces Bright Pattern’s commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and high-performance solutions for businesses operating within the Microsoft ecosystem.After extensive testing, Bright Pattern successfully met Microsoft’s strict data security and privacy requirements. The rigorous certification process involved dedicated teams of security specialists and compliance experts, ensuring that Bright Pattern’s solutions adhere to the highest standards for data protection."Receiving Microsoft’s security certification is a significant achievement that underscores our commitment to ensuring the highest level of data protection for our customers," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "We are dedicated to delivering a secure, seamless, and cutting-edge contact center solution that integrates smoothly with Microsoft 365."About Bright PatternFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform for the entire customer journey. The platform includes comprehensive automatic call distribution (ACD) capabilities, an advanced AI suite that solves the broadest set of use cases, and workforce management (WFM) to manage human as well as virtual agents.Recognized by partners and customers as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.With a proven track record serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform offers unmatched deployment flexibility — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.Media ContactChris WongSenior Marketing Managerchris.wong@brightpattern.com

