Congratulations to Toluwase Olufadewa of UNC Chapel Hill﻿, the 2025 CAHME/Gail Matejcic Peace Scholarship Recipient

Toluwase Olufadewa Accepting the 2025 CAHME/Gail Matejcic Peace Scholarship Award

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toluwase Olufadewa MHA Candidate at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill﻿ has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/Gail Matejcic Peace Scholarship.

CAHME scholarships recognize students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. This award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Toluwase was selected due to her amazing leadership in identifying and solving population needs in a new way For example, SIMBIHealth, a mobile health application and the solar-powered Friendship Tent, a mental health support hub for migrants in refugee camps where she led the digital and entrepreneurship skills training for beneficiaries. I cannot wait to see where her career goes next,” said Gail Peace, Founder of Gail Peace, LLC.

“I am honored to have nominated Toluwase for the CAHME/Gail Matejcic Scholarship because of her core values of health access, equity and health justice. Toluwase is one of the founding members of Slum and Rural Health Initiative (SRHIN), a health focused non-profit, where she championed the establishment of the Partnership and Business Unit Team of SRHIN. She integrated digital, life, and entrepreneurship skills training with mental health therapy in the SRHIN’s Brave Heart project to enhance health outcomes in underserved communities,” said Dr. Lindsey Haynes-Maslow, PhD, MHA, MHA Program Director at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Gail Matejcic Scholarship. This scholarship marks a significant milestone in my professional journey as I strive to make a lasting impact in the healthcare industry. Winning this scholarship reaffirms my commitment to promoting health equity and provides vital support as I continue my educational journey,” said Toluwase Olufadewa, MHA Candidate at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Gail Matejcic Peace Scholarship

Gail Peace is a speaker, author, and advisor who helps companies motivate employees and create a culture of challenging the status quo. Gail is a health care executive and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of health care industry experience specifically in the technology space. Gail is the founder of Ludi, Inc., a healthcare software solution company. Ludi’s signature software DocTime® is Gail’s brainchild, having developed the platform in response to a significant yet unmet need she identified during her years as a health system executive.

About the Residential Master of Healthcare Administration Program at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Every piece of the MHA experience - from team-based activities in a curated cohort, to real-world applications of classroom learning, connections with executive alumni leaders, opportunities for innovation, rigorous self-reflection, individualized coaching – is all designed to give you a depth and breadth of healthcare knowledge that spans from the system to the individual, from finance to operations, to strategy, marketing and beyond. We prepare students for the healthcare system of the future.

The UNC MHA curriculum is designed to create the next generation of healthcare leaders. In the first year, students immerse themselves in healthcare as a system and how the fundamentals of healthcare business - accounting, operations, strategy, data analysis, and leadership - come together to create the healthcare system as we know it. After a summer internship of applied learning, students return in the second year to apply their learnings and expand their healthcare expertise through a deep dive into health economics, law, human resources, and finance – culminating in an applied Capstone experience.

