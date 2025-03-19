UM holds Bank of China Trophy UltiMater Entrepreneur Competition, with total prize pool over MOP 110,000

MACAU, March 19 - The Bank of China Trophy UltiMater Entrepreneur Competition, organised by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of the University of Macau (UM), is now open for applications. Students currently enrolled in higher education institutions in Macao, as well as Macao residents studying in higher education institutions outside Macao, are welcome to participate in the competition in teams. The total prize pool is over MOP 110,000. The top three teams and the winners of the Outstanding Prizes will have the opportunity to be incubated at CIE and will have access to incubation services worth over MOP 150,000. The competition is sponsored by Bank of China Macau Branch.

The competition aims to identify potential technology and innovation projects in areas such as big data/artificial intelligence, robotics/smart manufacturing, new materials, fintech, biomedicine/healthcare, and low-carbon technology/sustainable development. Professionals will assess the feasibility of the student teams’ business plans, paving the way for their future entrepreneurial ambitions. The competition also aims to promote the commercialisation of university research results and foster communication and business connections between higher education institutions and Macao’s industries, investors, government, and community organisations, in the hope of leveraging business and market support to increase conversion rates and create a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and research.

CIE will provide a range of incubation services to the winning teams, including office space, professional mentoring and advisory services, entrepreneurship training programmes, and visits to renowned enterprises in mainland China. In addition, CIE will recommend outstanding companies to apply for the ‘Funding Scheme for Innovation and Research of Enterprises—Matching Projects’ launched by the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) of the Macao SAR, to further implement their business plans and establish a platform for entrepreneurial resources and supply-demand matching.

Eligible students interested in joining the competition can apply from now until 28 April 2025 through the website: https://go.um.edu.mo/ty70blff. For further details, please visit: https://cie.ici.um.edu.mo/news/2025-ultimater-cp/. For enquiries, please contact the UM Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at +853 8822 4619 or +853 8822 9219, or via email at ICI.Innovation@um.edu.mo.

The competition’s partners include the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Career Planning of Macau University of Science and Technology, the Ung Choi Kun Entrepreneurship and Career Centre of City University of Macau, the Macao New Chinese Youth Association, and the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau.