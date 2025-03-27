Closets and Connections Over Cocktails: California Closets Hosts Winston-Salem HBA

California Closets Greensboro Showroom Attendees gathered together and talking at the Member Mingle

California Closets Greensboro hosted the Winston-Salem HBA Associates Member Mingle event, bringing together professionals to network and showcase innovations.

Hosting the Winston-Salem HBA Member Mingle at our showroom was an incredible opportunity to strengthen relationships within the homebuilding and design community.” — Graziella Marengi, Co-Owner

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets Greensboro recently welcomed members of the Winston-Salem Home Builders Association (HBA) for an exclusive Member Mingle event on February 13, 2025, at their state-of-the-art showroom. The event provided industry professionals — including builders, designers, and painters — with the opportunity to network, explore California Closets' innovative offerings, and engage in an interactive virtual reality (VR) experience.The event brought together 25 attendees, including industry leaders such as Kathy Snodgrass, a highly decorated member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Attendees enjoyed the chance to connect, exchange business cards, and learn how California Closets partners with trade professionals to deliver premium storage solutions.“Hosting the Winston-Salem HBA Member Mingle at our showroom was an incredible opportunity to strengthen relationships within the homebuilding and design community,” said Graziella Marengi, Co-Owner of California Closets Greensboro. “We believe in collaboration and creating synergies that benefit both our partners and our clients.”In addition to a showroom tour and presentation, guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in California Closets’ cutting-edge VR closet experience, allowing them to walk through and interact with virtual closet designs. The feature was a standout highlight of the evening, reinforcing California Closets’ position as a leader in innovation and customization within the industry.“The VR experience was a huge hit,” said Ariel Chenworth, Franchise Marketing Manager for California Closets Greensboro. “It’s one thing to see our designs on paper, but getting to ‘walk through’ a virtual closet really sets us apart from the competition.”Beyond providing an interactive experience, the event was strategically designed to expand California Closets’ trade partnerships and enhance brand recognition within the Winston-Salem market. The positive feedback from attendees has already led to plans for future collaboration, including Lunch & Learn sessions for local real estate agents and builders.“The response was overwhelmingly positive,” Chenworth added. “Attendees loved the showroom, the wide range of design options, and how our systems can be seamlessly integrated into entire homes. We are already looking forward to hosting another Winston-Salem HBA event later this year.”California Closets Greensboro remains committed to fostering connections within the homebuilding and design community, providing tailored storage solutions, and continuing to innovate with technology-driven experiences.For more information about California Closets and partnership opportunities, visit www.californiaclosets.com North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/nc/raleigh About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

