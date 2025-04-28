Congratulations to Laura Madarász of University of Cincinnati, the 2025 CAHME/Fawn Lopez Scholarship Recipient

Laura Madarász Accepting the 2025 CAHME/Fawn Lopez Scholarship Award

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education, and these students are integral to creating the driving force for meaningful change in the field.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Madarász, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Candidate at the University of Cincinnati, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/Fawn Lopez Scholarship for Health Advocacy Communication Excellence.

CAHME scholarships recognize students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. This award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Laura was chosen for her advocacy and social responsibility. She has demonstrated strong advocacy by writing letters to her state representatives, urging them to support the Anna Westin Act, which sought to enhance insurance coverage for eating disorders and clarify the mental health parity law. She is passionate about inspiring change and contributing to a healthier, more equitable future,” said Fawn Lopez, Publisher Emeritus, Modern Healthcare.

“I am honored to have nominated Laura Madarasz for the CAHME/Fawn Lopez Scholarship for Health Advocacy Communication Excellence. Laura takes her studies seriously and challenges herself to go beyond the surface in her thoughtful and capable analysis and problem-solving approach to complex healthcare issues. Along with the Eating Disorders Coalition, she traveled to Capitol Hill, met with legislators, and advocated for better insurance coverage for eating disorders. She explained the seriousness of the issue, citing that eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of all mental health conditions, yet are often taken less seriously and treated as a matter of vanity,” said Dr. Debra Zevallos, DBH, MHA, FACHE, MHA Program Director at University of Cincinnati.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Fawn Lopez Scholarship for Health Advocacy Communication Excellence. With this recognition, I hope to bring more visibility to healthcare inequities,” said Laura Madarasz, MHA Candidate at University of Cincinnati and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management. For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the CAHME/Fawn Lopez Scholarship

In honor of the Publisher Emeritus Modern Healthcare, this scholarship is presented to students who have demonstrated exemplary skills in communication to promote and advocate for critical health issues. This scholarship recognizes students who exhibit effective communication strategies and impactful health advocacy. The selected recipient should demonstrate tangible advancements in addressing significant health issues and whose efforts have inspired others.

About the University of Cincinnati MHA Program

The mission of the University of Cincinnati’s innovative on-line Executive Master of Health Administration (EMHA) Degree Program is to provide working professionals who might not have ready access to traditional educational routes with a high-quality experiential and practice oriented curriculum in healthcare management, preparing them to serve as innovative, transformative, ethical healthcare leaders within teams, organizations and health systems.

The program offers a competency-driven, evidence-based curriculum which, by including both academics and practitioners as faculty, is adaptive to the ever-changing healthcare environment encouraging lifelong learning. The on-line approach is designed both to expand access and to allow mid-level and other working health professionals to develop and enhance nationally recognized competencies. The faculty is committed to discovery, integration, application, and teaching. The program creates an online learning environment that is research-based and service-oriented, and which assures the best possible educational experience for all students, including individualized learning paths when necessary.

