GentleMax Pro® Plus now available at Foley OB and Aesthetics—cutting-edge technology for advanced aesthetic treatments

MILILANI, HI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foley OB and Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® Plus to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax ProPlus can treat various skin conditions, including:1. Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.2. Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.3. Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.4. Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.5. Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax ProPlus is a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro Plus laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro Plus is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Plus Treatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro Plus treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We’re thrilled to introduce laser services with the GentleMax Pro Plus at Foley OB and Aesthetics. This state-of-the-art technology allows us to elevate our patient care and enhance the range of services we offer, ensuring our patients receive the best possible treatments,” said Tamara Stephens, licensed aesthetician at Foley OB and Aesthetics.Experience the GentleMax ProPlus DifferenceVisit Foley OB and Aesthetics to discover the transformative power of GentleMax ProPlus. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Foley OB and Aesthetics at https://www.foleyobandaesthetics.com/ or call 808-762-0261.About Foley OB and AestheticsFoley OB and Aesthetics is dedicated to helping individuals look and feel their absolute best. With a mission to combine expert care, innovative treatments, and personalized attention, the practice empowers clients to achieve their unique beauty and wellness goals.Staffed by a team of licensed estheticians and massage therapists, Foley OB and Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance natural beauty and promote overall well-being. From advanced skincare treatments to rejuvenating massage therapy, each service is thoughtfully tailored to meet individual needs.Located in the heart of Mililani, the facility provides a serene and welcoming environment where clients can relax, recharge, and rediscover their confidence. Whether seeking a revitalizing facial, a therapeutic massage, or a customized wellness plan, Foley OB and Aesthetics is a trusted destination for transformative care. Foley OB and Aesthetics invites everyone to experience their commitment to radiant beauty and holistic wellness.

