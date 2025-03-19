Hazlewood Returns with Sophomore Album Poetry in Motion

HAZLEWOOD R&B Artist Birmingham

UK R&B artist Hazlewood announces Poetry in Motion, out 21st March 2025. A bold, soulful album marking his rise in UK R&B. More at www.hazlewoodmusic.com

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK R&B artist Hazlewood is back with his highly anticipated second studio album, Poetry in Motion, set for release on Friday, 21st March 2025, under AEC Music. Following the success of his debut album Inconspicuous, which climbed to No. 4 on the UK iTunes R&B Album Chart, Hazlewood is proving once again why he is one of the most compelling voices in British R&B today.

Hazlewood: A Defining Force in UK R&B

Robert Peter Bushell, known as Hazlewood, is a UK R&B artist born in Birmingham. He began his career with "Ocean" in 2019 and gained recognition with "YOU" in 2022, which charted at No. 16 on the UK iTunes R&B Chart. His singles "I Like It" peaked at No. 9, and "Convenient" reached No. 6, marking his first entry into the UK iTunes Official Top 200 at No. 140.

In 2024, Hazlewood released his debut album, Inconspicuous, which peaked at No. 4 on the UK iTunes R&B Album Chart. Later that year, he released "Sex You Up," which charted at No. 3 on the UK iTunes R&B Chart and reached No. 120 on the UK iTunes Official Chart. His follow-up releases, "Golden," "Sex You Up," and "Affection," continued his rise, with "Affection" reaching No. 8 on the UK iTunes R&B Chart.

In 2025, Hazlewood releases his sophomore album, Poetry in Motion, featuring "Sex You Up" and "Affection." His momentum continues further expanding his influence in the UK R&B scene.

A Look Inside Poetry in Motion

Recorded over ten days in Bangkok, the album is a deeply personal and evolving body of work. Each track offers a glimpse into Hazlewood's storytelling, emotional depth, and musical growth.

Track Highlights:

- Worlds Collide - A song about love at first sight.

- Hypnotise - Sultry, poetic, and hypnotic.

- Sex You Up - Hazlewood's biggest hit to date.

- Who You Lookin' At? - A rap-infused track inspired by 90s hip-hop and UK grime.

- Memories - A heartfelt tribute to childhood and family.

- Light It Up - A grime-inspired closer, bringing energy and confidence.

Experience Poetry in Motion Live

Thursday, 20th March 2025 - Poetry in Motion - Premiere

The Actress & Bishop, Birmingham (Private Listening Party)

Tickets: www.bandsintown.com/t/106353429?app_id=WIX_hazlewood

Saturday, 22nd March 2025 - Poetry in Motion - HMV Bullring HMV Bullring, Birmingham (Free Public Event)

Tickets: www.fatsoma.com/e/kj0zwt61/hazlewood-poetry-in-motion-hmv-bullring

As Featured in TJPL News

As the Cover Star of TJPL News Magazine, Issue 28, Hazlewood offers an exclusive insight into his journey. Fans can hear more on the TJPL News Podcast, where he delves deeper into the making of Poetry in Motion, his inspirations, and what's next.

Listen to the exclusive interview on the TJPL News Podcast: www.tjplnews.com/radio

About AEC Music

Hazlewood is signed to AEC Music, an international artist management, PR & promotions, and record label with offices in Brighton, London, and Bangkok. AEC Music provides full-scale promotional support and strategic artist development, ensuring maximum industry visibility.

Website: www.aecmusic.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/aecmusicofficial

Find Out More

Stream Poetry in Motion from 21st March 2025 on all major platforms

Read the full feature in TJPL News, Issue 28: www.tjplnews.com

Listen to Hazlewood's exclusive interview on the TJPL News Podcast: www.tjplnews.com/radio

Website: www.hazlewoodmusic.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hazlewood_uk

More Links: linktr.ee/hazlewood_uk

For bookings, interviews, and media requests: enquiries@hazlewoodmusic.com

###ENDS###

Hazlewood - Golden (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.