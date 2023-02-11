TJPL NEWS soars into global gaze, taking today’s musical artists into the future by exporting their digital and print magazine across all sectors of the globe.

The ultimate goal would be to bridge the gap between talent and exposure in a way that celebrates musical expression.” — Tamara Jenna

TJPL NEWS is an online and print celebration of musical talent. Primarily celebrating independent artists of all genres, the website offers a free collaboration room, free training and affiliation services from some of the biggest retailers and brands in the music business. TJPL NEWS brings some of the most needed services to artists of all levels.

In January 2023 TJPL NEWS began exporting their digital and print magazine across all sectors of the globe – The first ever copy was sold to someone in Hollywood, and soon after, exports began flying out across the USA, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Independent artist Tamara Jenna founded the company in March 2022. Since its formation, TAMARA JENNA PRODUCTIONS LTD/TJPL NEWS has been trusted with press services for thousands of artists worldwide including the likes of Engelbert Humperdinck, For King & Country, Myles Stephenson (Rak-Su) and Dax.

When talking about her inspiration behind TJPL, Founder Tamara Jenna stated the following;

“First and foremost, I began my musical journey as a guitarist at 8 years old, as time went by I wanted to explore other avenues, singing, songwriting, production and so on but there was nowhere to go. I didn’t go to a music school; the Internet was new and it all became the end of something that hadn’t had the chance to shine. Things are so different now; in a digital world, I was able to teach myself everything I know today. It got me dreaming of creating a space where any artist can go to get their foot in the door. I want to be able to make a difference to those like myself who are starting with nothing as well as those who have more experience. The ultimate goal would be to bridge the gap between talent and exposure in a way that celebrates musical expression.”

TJPL NEWS is our celebration of artistic talent through interviews, reviews, news articles and social media platforms. Tamara Jenna Productions LTD overall is also a service for underground artists who need that extra help moving forward or growing into the artists they envision themselves to be.

“You bring your vision, we sort the drama.”

Services include Guitar, Mixing/Mastering, Distribution, Graphic Design, Production, Songwriting, Vocals, EPKs, Websites and Merchandise.

We asked Tamara what makes her company so special. Her response –

“I care, and my team care. We’re completely invested in making a difference. You can see by the way that we do things that we are about the celebration of music, culture and difference rather than the unhealthy competitive culture that embeds itself within many things on this planet.”

