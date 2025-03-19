OSCE helps Moldova’s police implement intelligence-led policing

The OSCE supported a working group meeting on intelligence-led policing (ILP) for representatives of the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate (GPI) in Chisinau, Moldova, on 18 March. Participants discussed recent developments and the next steps in implementing ILP across the police force to enhance intelligence-driven decision-making and operational effectiveness in combating crime in Moldova.

Participants outlined the development of specialized training materials and planned upcoming ILP training courses tailored to the needs of the GPI. Discussions focused on strengthening data-driven policing strategies, improving analytical capabilities and fostering interagency co-operation.

The OSCE also donated three analysis software licenses to the GPI to boost the agency's ability to analyse and visualize complex data and improve decision-making processes for effective crime prevention and response.

The OSCE is committed to working closely with our Moldovan counterparts to establish a culture of analysis that embraces the use of analytical findings in decision-making and prioritisation, said Sascha Strupp, OSCE Senior Programme and Analysis Officer and Project Manager. This complements the support given to the national law enforcement authorities in the implementation of the ILP model through equipment and training provision.

This initiative is part of broader OSCE efforts to support Moldova in adopting modern policing practices aligned with international standards. By integrating ILP principles, law enforcement agencies can enhance their ability to identify, assess and mitigate security threats as well as criminal activities more effectively.

This meeting and the donation were funded by the UK Government and are part of the extrabudgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”, funded by France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, aimed to bolster Moldova’s law enforcement capabilities in countering transnational threats.