Michelle Stimpson selected as Top Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP

Michelle Stimpson member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Stimpson, Vice President at Lexington Homes Inc, has been honored as the Top Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious recognition is a testament to her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the real estate industry.Inclusion in the IAOTP is a significant honor, with only a select few members in each discipline chosen for this distinction. Honorees are determined based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year to celebrate their achievements.With almost three decades of experience, Mrs. Stimpson has proven to be an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she is a co-founder and serves as Vice President of Lexington Homes Inc, a home builder focused on constructing safer and more energy-efficient homes. Lexington also designs and builds residential subdivisions, and multifamily communities throughout the state of WI. Additionally, she leads the property management division with over 4,000 units in charge, along with being an award-winning real estate agent, one of Green Bay's most experienced, top-producing real estate professionals. Known for her passion for her clients' desires and her forward-thinking approach, Michelle has assembled a powerful team of “all things real estate and construction” with a common goal – to provide a higher level of service and success through a true team collaboration. Her areas of expertise include real estate sales, residential home building, land development, multi-family construction, property management, performance consulting and public speaking.Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Stimpson has received numerous awards and accolades, recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was featured on the national tv show the Extreme Makeover – Home Edition. She has won Coldwell Banker – The Real Estate Group’s “Top Producer” award for seven consecutive years and has led the #1 Producing Team in the State of Wisconsin for many consecutive years. Additionally, she is a community leader in raising funds for the local police and fire departments along with many other non-profit organizations and community initiatives. This year she is also being considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "Choosing Mrs. Stimpson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thoughtful leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mrs. Stimpson attributes her success to her perseverance, strength, and determination. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those entering any aspect of the real estate industry. Her dedication to the real estate industry and her community is truly inspiring, and her contributions have left a lasting impact on those she has worked with.For more information, please visit: [Lexington Homes Inc](https:// www.lexingtonneighborhoods.com /).About IAOTP:The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given opportunities to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. Membership is exclusive, requiring an invitation from the President or a nomination by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have provided thousands of top professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a unique boutique networking organization that connects and brings together the best of the best.

