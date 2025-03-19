West Virginians in Two Additional Counties Impacted by Flooding May Qualify for D-SNAP Benefits

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today announced that it has received approval to provide Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits to households in two additional counties impacted by flooding that occurred on February 15, 2025 - March 16, 2025.

West Virginia residents who do not normally receive SNAP and who lived or worked in Logan and Wayne counties and were impacted by the flooding may be eligible for Disaster Supplement Nutrition Assistance (D-SNAP) benefits beginning next week. D-SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food, but cannot be used to buy alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or non-food items.

"We recognize the tremendous impact this disaster has had on families, and we are committed to making sure they get the support they need," said Janie Cole, Commissioner of DoHS’s Bureau for Family Assistance. "With this new phase of D-SNAP, we are expanding assistance to Logan and Wayne counties, while continuing to serve residents in McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, and Wyoming counties. Even those who don’t typically qualify for SNAP may be eligible for D-SNAP if they have experienced financial hardship due to the disaster, such as loss of income, disaster-related expenses, or difficulty accessing their funds.”

Residents of the 2 identified counties may apply for D-SNAP benefits at the following locations from March 24, 2025, through March 28, 2025.





County Site Location Site Address D-SNAP Hours of Operation Logan Logan County DoHS Office 130 Stratton St. Logan, WV 25601 Monday-Friday 8:30 am-7:00 pm Wayne Wayne County DoHS Office 26452 E. Lynn Rd. Wayne, WV 25570 Monday-Friday 8:30 am-7:00 pm

Applicants are strongly encouraged to bring the following items:

Photo proof of identity for the head of household, such as a driver’s license or other picture ID;

Documentation of residence or employment in the affected county at the time of disaster;

Verification of all income received since February 5, 2025, and ongoing

Verification of assets such as checking and savings accounts; and

Verification of all disaster-related expenses.

Most benefits will be available within one day of the application. Benefits must be used within 90 days.

Households in the approved counties who already receive ongoing SNAP benefits may be eligible for a one-time disaster supplement to help with recovery. These extra benefits will bring their monthly SNAP amount up to the maximum allowed for their household size. To qualify, households must have either requested replacement benefits since the disaster or must submit a simple form confirming disaster-related expenses. However, households already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit are not eligible for additional funds.

SNAP benefits are 100% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and offer nutrition assistance to eligible, low-income individuals and households. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.