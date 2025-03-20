Cloud Managed Networks Achieves Diamond Partner Status with Verkada

Cloud Managed Network with url Vicky Bagwalla and David Frankland, Co-Founders of CMN Achieves Diamond Partner Status with Verkada

CMN's rapid ascent to Diamond Partner status means customers gain access to best rates, priority support, and cutting-edge Verkada solutions.

This achievement validates CMN’s expertise in physical security, cloud access control, AI-powered video surveillance, and integrated safety, setting a new standard in AI-driven, cloud-native security.” — Vicky Bagwalla, Co-Managing Partner, Cloud Managed Networks.

RICHMOND HILL, ONT, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud Managed Networks (CMN) proudly announces its achievement of Diamond Partner status with Verkada , solidifying its leadership in security solutions. This milestone grants CMN customers exclusive access to top-tier security technology, dedicated support, and competitive pricing.This designation reflects CMN’s technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and commitment to innovation—delivering unmatched benefits to its customers, including:• Access to the most competitive rates at Verkada.• Priority access to Verkada’s latest innovations, including AI, IoT, and cloud security solutions.• Exclusive support and escalations for even faster resolutions and enhanced reliability.• Expertise-driven service, with advanced training, certifications, and tailored security strategies for enterprise, education, and healthcare.“This achievement validates CMN’s expertise in physical security, cloud-based access control, AI-powered video surveillance, and integrated safety solutions,” said Vicky Bagwalla, Co-Managing Partner, Cloud Managed Networks. “We’re setting a new standard in AI-driven, cloud-native security solutions that redefine what’s possible.”“Our partners play a critical role in providing best-in-class security solutions, and we’re honored to have CMN driving innovation in our industry,” said Caleb Augustin, VP of Americas Channel Sales at Verkada. “We’re thrilled to celebrate their achievement as a Diamond partner—a testament to CMN’s expertise and commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions for our shared clients.”Why Verkada? A Smarter, Unified Approach to SecurityCMN values Verkada as a premier integrated security platform, seamlessly providing physical security in a cloud-native solution. This partnership enables CMN to provide:• Industry-leading security technology for large-scale deployments.• Access to Verkada’s broad library of APIs, making it seamless for customers to integrate existing systems and connect data across their enterprise.• Direct access to Verkada’s senior team, ensuring alignment with evolving security needs.• Competitive pricing and tailored solutions, making enterprise-grade security more accessible.Elite Recognition in CanadaCMN is one of only two companies in Canada to achieve Diamond Partner status, underscoring its ability to deliver best-in-class security solutions at scale.“At CMN, we deliver solutions, not just products,” added David Frankland, Co-Managing Partner. “Diamond Partner status reflects our team’s dedication to impactful security strategies and best-in-class support.”A Commitment to Excellence and InnovationCMN’s Diamond Partner status reinforces its mission to provide outcome-driven security strategies that improve efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance safety. Leveraging Verkada’s intelligent, cloud-based technology, CMN empowers organizations with:• AI-driven analytics and real-time alerts for proactive security measures.• Seamless access control integration for a unified, cloud-managed security approach.• Scalable, flexible solutions that grow with business needs.CMN’s rapid ascent to Diamond status reflects unmatched industry knowledge, strategic customer engagement, and expertise in large-scale security deployments. Key factors in this achievement include:• A highly skilled technical team, ensuring seamless implementations and ongoing optimization.• A customer-first approach, emphasizing consultative security planning and long-term partnerships.• Consistently delivering measurable results, strengthening security postures and operational efficiencies across industries.As a Verkada Diamond Partner, CMN continues to drive innovation, setting new benchmarks for security excellence and customer success.About Cloud Managed NetworksCloud Managed Networks (CMN) specializes in security, cloud, and networking solutions. Since 1998, CMN has delivered cutting-edge IT infrastructure to enterprise, education, healthcare, financial services, retail, and government organizations across North America.As an OECM-listed supplier, Supply Ontario and MGSC and Trust X partner, CMN is a trusted and readily accessible resource for Ontario government procurement. CMN is also a Strategic Business Unit (SBU) of Umbrella-Incorporated, a technology-led full-service consulting firm. Umbrella unites cross-functional expertise across its SBUs to drive transformation, enhancing efficiency, agility, revenue growth, and competitive advantage.About VerkadaDesigned with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines—video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms—provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform.Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 91 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments.For more information, please visit www.verkada.com ________________________________________For more information, visit.

