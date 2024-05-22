Cloud Managed Networks Achieves Platinum Partner Status with Verkada
David Frankland & Vicky Bagwalla, Co-Founders of Cloud Managed Networks accepting Verkada Platinum Award
Verkada Logo
Cloud Managed Networks is proud to announce that Verkada, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, has elevated it to Platinum Partner status.
Achieving Platinum Partner status with Verkada is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise. This elevates our ability to deliver top-tier security solutions to our clients”RICHMOND HILL, ON, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Managed Networks (CMN) is proud to announce its elevation to Platinum Partner status by Verkada, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. This significant achievement marks a milestone in the ongoing collaboration between CMN and Verkada, enhancing CMN's ability to deliver innovative and integrated security solutions to its clients.
— Vicky Bagwalla, Co-Founder, Cloud Managed Networks
“Achieving Platinum Partner status with Verkada is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise,” said Vicky Bagwalla, Co-founder of Cloud Managed Networks. “This partnership elevates our ability to deliver top-tier security solutions to our clients, ensuring their networks are more secure and efficient than ever before.”
David Frankland, Co-Founder of CMN, added, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of only two Platinum Partners for Verkada in Ontario. This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and positions us to deliver even greater value to our clients."
Enhanced Security Solutions for Growing Demands
As a Platinum Partner, CMN gains enhanced access to Verkada's comprehensive security solutions, including advanced surveillance systems, access control, and environmental sensors. This expanded portfolio enables CMN to provide more robust and integrated security solutions, addressing the growing demand for high-quality security across various industries.
“We are thrilled to elevate CMN to Platinum Partner status. Their commitment to excellence and outstanding performance in implementing Verkada’s solutions make them a valuable partner. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration,” said Joseph Salz, Channel Sales Manager, Verkada.
Proven Success and Continued Growth
CMN has a proven track record of successfully implementing Verkada's security solutions, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and significant client cost savings. Notably, CMN's work with Verkada has dramatically decreased vaping incidents in high schools equipped with Verkada's vaping sensors.
Following this achievement, CMN plans to deepen its collaboration with Verkada by expanding its integrated solutions and enhancing its service offerings. New initiatives include developing specialized security solutions for targeted industries, launching joint marketing campaigns with Verkada, and investing in advanced training for CMN's technical team.
This partnership positions CMN as a leading network management and security industry player, enhancing its reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative solutions. It underscores CMN's ability to meet clients' evolving needs and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.
CMN's Achievements and Market Relevance
Over the past five years, CMN has experienced explosive growth, tripled its revenue and expanded its client base by 40%. This success reflects their commitment to innovation, as demonstrated by integrating over 50 advanced security and network management technologies.
CMN's partnership with Verkada is particularly timely due to several key industry trends: the growing importance of cybersecurity, the rise of IoT devices, and the shift towards cloud-based solutions. Their enhanced capabilities position them to address these trends and provide robust solutions in school safety and compliance with recent legislation.
This approach aligns perfectly with the growing adoption of automated building access and facilities management, highlighting the relevance of CMN's expanded service offerings.
About Cloud Managed Networks
Cloud Managed Networks (CMN) is a leading provider of network management and security solutions dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient services to its clients, ensuring their networks are secure and operationally efficient.
About Verkada
Verkada is a leading cloud-managed enterprise-building security provider. It offers advanced surveillance systems, access control, and environmental sensors. Verkada's solutions are designed to provide robust security and operational efficiency for businesses worldwide.
Contact:
Aziz Memon
Cloud Managed Networks (CMN)
+1 416-457-6776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn