Corrosion Resistant Alloys expands mill manufacturing capabilities with acquisition

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Corrosion Resistant Alloys Brenham, TX Facility Corrosion Resistant Alloys Brenham, TX Facility

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corrosion Resistant Alloys, LLC (CRA), a just-in-time manufacturer of high-quality corrosion resistant alloy tubulars, is excited to announce the acquisition of mill manufacturing equipment from Schulz Xtruded Products (SXP), a Precision Castparts Corporation company. Sourced from SXP’s seamless pipe facility in Mississippi, the acquired assets include a cold pilger mill, a walking beam annealing furnace with water quench, an automated phased array UT unit, and tooling.The newly acquired equipment will play an integral role in CRA’s ongoing development of its new mill campus in Brenham, Texas, where CRA is currently commissioning other advanced mill equipment. CRA also operates an existing, fully operational mill in Canton, Ohio. This acquisition represents a strategic step toward enhancing CRA’s ability to supply high-quality, larger outer diameter (OD), seamless alloy pipe efficiently and reliably. Within its portfolio, CRA now possesses the three largest pilger mills in the Western Hemisphere capable of manufacturing 10.75”OD and will soon have the capability to finish up to 13.5”OD. Currently, CRA is the only API 5CRA-licensed mill in the USA.“This purchase aligns perfectly with our long-term vision—providing fast, reliable and high-quality corrosion-resistant alloy tubulars for the global market,” said Cole Patchell, President of CRA. “Adding this equipment allows CRA to service multiple industries at once and further grows CRA’s capabilities in the niche large diameter tubular sector in a time where there is limited large OD capacity.”###About Corrosion Resistant Alloys, LLC:Corrosion Resistant Alloys, LLC (CRA) is a just-in-time mill manufacturer of high-grade corrosion resistant alloy seamless pipe and tubes and the only mill with an API 5CRA license in the Western Hemisphere. The company’s products are used for industries including midstream and upstream oil and gas and can also accommodate requirements for aerospace; chemical processing; deep space; defense; marine; power generation; refining; waste disposal; geothermal; hydrogen production; and carbon capture (CCUS). CRA’s just-in-time model is supported by two primary supply routes that provide significantly reduced lead times to customers: manufacturing and trading. CRA specializes in expedited delivery times, custom sizes, specifications, lengths and non-standard mill production runs to fulfill customer needs that are currently unmet by standard supply chain models. To find out more, visit: www.cralloys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.