OEG celebrates opening of new head office in Broussard, Louisiana

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BROUSSARD, LA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OEG, a leading global energy solutions business, has opened a new North American head office in Broussard, Louisiana, providing cargo logistics equipment and engineering solutions for customers in the region.The opening, which took place on April 17, 2026, welcomed employees, customers, vendor partners, press and community leaders to celebrate the milestone and tour the new facility located at 1001 Old Spanish Trail Hwy N, Broussard, Louisiana 70518. A ribbon cutting ceremony with Broussard Chamber of Commerce marked the event, along with crawfish boil, live music, vendor partner demos, and a display of selected equipment from OEG’s extensive fleet.Located in the heart of South Louisiana’s energy corridor, the North American facility marks a significant investment in the company’s continued growth across the Gulf Coast and broader North American energy and industrial markets.Garett Gauthier, OEG’s North American regional director, said, “OEG has long supported offshore and energy operations throughout the Gulf region. Establishing our North American headquarters in Broussard reflects the region’s importance as a center of offshore energy expertise and logistics infrastructure and allows us to deepen those relationships while expanding the range of equipment and logistics solutions we can deliver across the continent.”The Broussard headquarters will support OEG’s growing operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.###About OEGOEG is a leading energy solutions business providing mission critical infrastructure assets, technologies and services to the global energy industry. Since our inception in 1973, OEG has evolved and grown significantly to become a pivotal link in the global energy project chain and a trusted partner for our customers.Our specialised solutions for above-water, on-water and below-water applications are essential to meeting the world’s energy needs, by supporting production across electricity, gas and oil. From the provision of offshore logistics equipment and bespoke solutions, through to the delivery of integrated services for larger project work scopes, we support the development, construction, operations & maintenance and decommissioning of energy assets and infrastructure.Headquartered in Aberdeen, OEG has over 1,500 employees and operates in more than 65 countries.www.oeg.groupFor more information, contact:Meekel BoudreauxOEG – Marketing Coordinatormeekel.boudreaux@oeg.groupTiffany HarrisFoster Marketing – CEOtharris@fostermarketing.com

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