CapTech Wins Forbes America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for Eight Consecutive Years

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm with eight offices nationwide, announced that it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2025. This is the eighth consecutive time CapTech has received this recognition and tenth time all-inclusive.

The Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., and is comprised of the best consultancies based on the results of an online, two-step methodology conducted by more than 1,200 partners and executives at management consulting firms; and a survey of more than 1,150 clients across 33 possible categories, which consist of 16 different industries and 17 different functional areas.

“Being named to the Forbes list for eight consecutive years is a great accomplishment and reflective of our team’s relentless pursuit of exceptional outcomes,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “We’re very proud of the work we do with our clients and partners to continually build what’s next in technology and recognition like this is a huge testament to our people and approach.”

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

