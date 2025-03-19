alt.ai announces launch of next-generation data center business alt GPU Cloud

alt.ai announces launch of next-generation data center business alt GPU CloudーA strategic partnership with HIGHRESO to enter the domestic data center market

A strategic partnership with HIGHRESO to enter the domestic data center market

We provide and support AX solutions that realize DX through AI technology in a wide range of industries including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai (AX Research & Solutions Division)e-mail: ai_solutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce the launch of its next-generation data center business alt GPU Cloud, leveraging technical expertise cultivated through large language model (LLM) development. Through a strategic partnership with HIGHRESO Co., Ltd. ( https://highreso.jp/ , Tokyo headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshiyuki Shikura), the new business will operate and build AI-specialized data centers with GPU resources capable of supporting both domestic and global enterprises. By integrating with alt’s product EMETH GPU POOL , which provides GPU computing resources, alt GPU Cloud will expand business opportunities in this growing market.Reference)alt.ai announces EMETH GPU POOL, a new service to open up GPU computing resources to everyoneA platform to support the transition from Web2 to Web3, building the infrastructure of a new eraalt GPU Cloud is built on the technical knowledge and optimization expertise alt has accumulated in LLM development and operation. It provides a high-performance computing environment specialized for AI development, accelerating AI adoption and utilization for businesses.Japan faces a serious shortage of AI-specialized data centers. To address this situation, alt will build a customizable and flexible GPU resource pool tailored to the size and needs of each company. Additionally, drawing on experience gained from LLM development and operation, alt will provide AI workload–optimized infrastructure with a high-efficiency architecture design specialized for AI processing.Thanks to its experience in LLM development and operation, alt possesses the technical know-how for directly applying GPU cluster optimization. The company has been selected for the GENIAC (Generative AI Accelerator Challenge) project promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) to strengthen domestic generative AI development capabilities. In this new initiative, alt aims to apply high-performance Japanese LLM construction technology to the data center business— building a massive AI computing infrastructure that includes the largest GPU core in Japan. As a provider of various AI computing units, alt will offer services through hardware selection, data center operation, and environmentally conscious power supply based on the goal of providing optimal AI use cases. While aligning with the national strategy of strengthening domestic AI computing infrastructure, alt aims to be a model case for sustainable private-sector data center management.Key features of alt GPU Cloud:・Development and Provision of LLMsSupporting digital transformation across ranging from finance and manufacturing to local governments, with cutting-edge GPU environments (equipped with NVIDIA H100/H200) specialized for LLM development.・Japanese-specialized AI data storage environmentProviding a cloud for domestic storage of sensitive data, with infrastructure that allows Japanese companies and research institutions to use large-scale GPU resources securely within the country.・Flexible, scalable resource provisionEnabling research institutions and startups to utilize large-scale GPU computing without being constrained by business scale or funding limitations. Full-scale LLM development can be executed with high cost performance.alt positions this business as a pillar of its new growth strategy towards the development of domestic digital infrastructure. Furthermore, through the strategic partnership with HIGHRESO, alt will advance the development of next-generation data centers that combine alt's AI technology with HIGHRESO's infrastructure construction expertise.■About HIGHRESO Co., Ltd.HIGHRESO has been operating one of Japan's largest GPU data centers in Shika Town, Ishikawa Prefecture since 2019, providing the GPU cloud service GPUSOROBAN. In December 2024, it opened the first GPU-dedicated AI development data center, certified under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Cloud Program supply assurance plan, in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions in Kagawa Prefecture. Additionally, in 2025, HIGHRESO plans to open new GPU data centers utilizing closed schools in Genkai Town, Saga Prefecture and Ayagawa Town, Kagawa Prefecture. Through these regional bases, HIGHRESO will promote regional revitalization and the development of generative AI.Corporate site: https://highreso.jp/ GPUSOROBAN: https://soroban.highreso.jp/ ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.