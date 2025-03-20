Sumsub: Non-Doc Identity Verification Surges 4.5x YoY, Driving Digital Inclusion of ‘the Third Largest Nation’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global full-cycle verification platform Sumsub has been invited to join the United Nations’ Global SDG Leaders project, recognizing its efforts to combat digital exclusion and support sustainable economic growth.

Through its Greenflag campaign, launched in October 2024 with research by Catalyst Group, Sumsub has shed light on 627 million people – more than the populations of the U.S. and Brazil combined – who are unfairly excluded from essential digital services, resulting in a staggering $1.75 trillion of spending power withheld from the global digital economy. Greenflag has gained media reach exceeding 272 million and social reach of 17.35 million, bringing tangible results for businesses and people: Non-Doc checks among Sumsub clients surged 4.5x year-over-year, whereas bias against documents from underrepresented regions has noticeably decreased. For instance, rejections of scripts like Burmese and Bengali dropped by 45%, according to Sumsub internal data.

Digital exclusion is both a societal injustice and a missed economic opportunity, driven by various factors. Some of the most significant verification barriers include: issues with outdated ID documents (affecting 243 million individuals); poor digital literacy (219 million); physical appearance changes (96 million); high-risk country of origin (70 million).

Apart from Non-Doc Identity Verification, Sumsub offers its diverse and growing clientele of over 4,000 companies a broad stack of innovative solutions that drive digital inclusion among unevenly excluded populations, such as AI-powered Liveness checks (biometric authentication) and optical character recognition (OCR); Case Management and Workflow Builder tools; ongoing monitoring solutions; Reusable KYC that allows users to verify their digital identity once and access multiple services, and more.

“By continuously striving to eliminate digital exclusion and promote fair verification, we support broader efforts aligned with the United Nations’ goals of inclusivity and sustainable development,” says Andrew Sever, CEO and co-founder of Sumsub. “Sumsub's mission has always been fostering a people-friendly digital future, and as we mark 10 years of contribution, we’re proud to see the impact we’ve made.”

To check the whitepaper and learn more about Greenflag, please visit: https://greenflag.me/

Watch the Campaign Live now on CNBC here.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, businesses can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and stay protected from fraud.

Sumsub has citations in research published by global institutions such as the United Nations and Statista, as well as ongoing consultancy and engagements with INTERPOL.

Sumsub | Fighting Digital Exclusion: How Sumsub is Unlocking Access for Hundreds of Millions

