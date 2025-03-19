Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Will Surpass US$ 27.31 Billion at 9.0% CAGR Growth From 2025 to 2034

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market

Growing funding in the logistics and warehouse sector is driving the market demand for RFID tags.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) market to reach USD 27.31 billion by 2034, growing at a 9.0% CAGR.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐃) 𝐦𝐚 𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏.𝟓𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟕.𝟑𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞: Radio-frequency identification (RFID) is a configuration of wireless communication that imbibes the usage of electromagnetic and electrostatic coupling in the radio frequency allocation of the electromagnetic scale to distinctly recognize an object, animal, or person. Each RFID system comprises a scanning antenna, a transceiver, and a transponder. When the scanning antenna and transceiver are merged, they are indicated as the RFID reader or interrogator.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The RFID reader is a network-linked gadget that can be mobile and forever attached. It utilizes radio waves to dispatch signals that operate the tag. Once operated, the tag dispatches a wave back to antenna where it is interpreted into data. The transponder is in the RFID tag itself. The read spectrum for RFID tags differs dependent on elements involving the type of tag, the type of reader, and RFID frequency. RFID is appropriate for varied applications, from tracing commodities in a store to observing assets in a warehouse, placing the radio-frequency identification (RFID) market on a growth trajectory.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:Growing funding in smart city projects is driving the radio-frequency identification market demand as it sanctions smooth connectivity and functional productivity in smart city habitats. For instance, the Government of India granted USD 19.03 billion to advance 100 smart cities covering the nation. Smart city planners are incorporating RFID into conveyance systems to sanction mechanized toll collection, productive parking handling, and real-time vehicle tracking.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐬:As defense budgets augment worldwide, military forces are acquiring progressive solutions involving RFID tags and readers to reinforce productivity, safety, and holistic operational productivity. For instance, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the aggregate global defense budget escalated by 6.8% in 2023. RFID plays an important part in military combat by mechanizing control, affixing susceptible areas, and enhancing staff tracking.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• 3M• Alien Technology, LLC• AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC• CAEN RFID S.r.l.• GAO Group Inc.• Honeywell International Inc.• IBM Corporation• Impinj, Inc.• Mobile Aspects, Inc.• Motorola Solutions, Inc.• NewAge Industries, Inc.• Radianse• RF Technologies, Inc.• SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION• Siemens• STANLEY Healthcare• STID𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠:Growing funding in the logistics and warehousing sector worldwide is pushing the market growth. For instance, according to a report issued by the India Brand Equity Foundation, in Q2 2024, India’s warehousing and industrial sector allured USD 1.5 billion from exclusive equity funding. Surging funding causes businesses to augment their warehousing functions and acquire progressive technologies to smoothen supply chains, decrease mistakes and enhance resolution covering storage and dissemination networks.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The radio-frequency identification market segmentation is based on offering, tag type, wafer size, material, frequency, form factor, application, industry vertical, and region.Based on offering, the tags segment garnered the largest share in 2024 due to the growing acquisition of inventory management solutions, supply chain maximization, and asset tracking instruments. Businesses in retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing have extensively administered RFID tags to enhance real-time observation, decrease functional prices, and improve productivity.Based on tag type, the passive segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to its economy, broad application scale, and effortlessness of stationing across industries. Retailers, logistics providers, and healthcare firms have extensively acquired these tags for inventory tracking, supply chain handling, and asset observation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:North America dominated the global market in 2024. This is because of its progressive technological framework, elevated funding in automation, and entrenched supply chain networks. Retail mammoths in the US, such as Walmart and Amazon, have combined RFID solutions to improve inventory handling, enhance checkout productivity, and decrease theft.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period due to speedy industrialization, e-commerce development, and smart city undertakings. Nations such as China, Japan, and India are growingly funding automation and digital alteration, causing elevated demand for RFID in logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What are the radio-frequency identification (RFID) market stats?The market size was valued at USD 11.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 27.31 billion by 2034.Who are the key players in the radio-frequency identification (RFID) market?Some of the key players in the market are 3M; Alien Technology, LLC; AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC; CAEN RFID S.r.l.; GAO Group Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; IBM Corporation; Impinj, Inc.; Mobile Aspects, Inc.; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; NewAge Industries, Inc.; Radiance; RF Technologies, Inc.; SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION; Siemens; STANLEY Healthcare; and STID.Which offering segment dominated the market in 2024?The tags segment dominated the market in 2024.What is the regional scope of the market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Data Diode Market:Simulators Market:Cellular IoT Module Shipments Market:IoT Module Market:AI-Powered Sleep Optimization Solutions Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.