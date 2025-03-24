Inspiring Coach, Author, and Business Strategist Robert J. Lake Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J. Lake is a coach who did many other things in his business career, including holding CEO and CIO positions, yet it was always with a coach-based style, even when building a new system. His work was about resolving a specific business issue—with keen vision, problem diagnostics, and leadership management. Today Robert is a coach and business strategist who helps grow companies in many ways, He guides small business owners on how to achieve extraordinary growth by generating more clients, closing more sales, and significantly increasing revenue and profits—and all without adding more hours to their workload.

Robert appeared on our show last year and is back now that it is a new year, under a new administration, with a hopeful outlook for the economy. Robert will discuss many things that are changing rapidly, including the increasing presence of AI, and how companies can ensure the safest use of captured data. In fact, he wrote a book about the subject of AI, titled Trust in the World of AI. It delves into how we can all cope with the latest transformation.

“We have been looking at better and faster ways to do things going all the way back to the water wheel. A hundred years ago modern technology arose and there were many breakthroughs. In the 1900s it was maybe one new method or program a year, but now it’s new innovations every day. When things break through that fast there is no time to stop and think about it. I advise companies on how to reflect and avoid unintended consequences from AI. We wonder just who is monitoring the data that is captured, and how it is shared?”

Robert admits he is a technophile but not everyone else is. He has structured the book, as well as his advisory services, to address that mindset. He also supports business owners and leaders with one-on-one coaching, group coaching, online seminars, and video training modules related to profit acceleration and revenue stimulus. Many of today’s most successful small business owners are advancing in age, and he helps support them in creating legacy plans and tactics for seamlessly integrating millennials into their workgroups.

Robert says a big part of it all is goals; discovering them, plotting them, and staying on track to reach them. The goal might vary, such as creating lasting wealth, doing more of what you love to do, or surrounding yourself with an incredible managerial team. Sometimes it is defining the company mission or discovering a common purpose. Robert focuses on these and other areas such as business value, clarity and engagement, and technology. He doesn’t march in and tell people how to do things; as a coach they work together to explore individualized needs and motivators. Working collegially, they assess key business priorities such as time, team, money, and future.

In his newest podcast, Robert J Lake will examine these key business areas in depth. He will also talk about his new book available on Amazon. Just as in the book, he will discuss the impact AI will have on business, how to use it to one’s fullest advantage, and how to remember the human conversations that still make a difference. Whether people use technology or not, they will be able to read about AI, think deeply about it, and have stirring conversations. It is important, Lake says, to think about how society works, and who might or might not want to embrace innovative technologies, especially if it has not truly been part of their unique profession or work history.

Mr. Lake has long stood apart for his ability to use high impact techniques and create a competitive advantage. He strives to align goals and teams with individual passions and to drive personal, financial, and professional freedom. Hear more of his strategies in the new podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Robet J. Lake in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, March 18th at 2:00pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-inspiring-coach-author/id1785721253?i=1000699760691

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-inspiring-270511928/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7ihgiRz2qn6dAgGkgKzuPF

For more information on this business coach and his work, visit www.treboradvisors.com

To purchase the book that came out this February visit https://www.amazon.com/Trust-World-AI-Robert-Lake-ebook

