Tennessee Celebrates 'Ag Day on the Hill' at the State Capitol

NASHVILLE — Tennessee today marked its annual Ag Day on the Hill celebration at the State Capitol in Nashville.

Gov. Bill Lee was joined by key industry leaders, lawmakers, agricultural students, and community supporters to highlight the strong collaboration among Tennessee's agricultural community dedicated to the advancement of farming and forestry in the state.

"Agriculture and forestry are Tennessee's number one industry, driving not only our economy but also our way of life," Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. "Ag Day on the Hill gives us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible work being done by farmers, forest landowners, and all those who support our industry. It also underscores the importance of empowering our youth to continue this vital work in the future."

State legislators, judicial members, and state executive leadership competed in a corn shelling contest. Today’s winners were the state executive leadership team of Gov. Bill Lee, Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, and Deputy Commissioner Andy Holt who earned a commemorative award and bragging rights. The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization presented a $1,000 check in honor of the contest winners to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.

Attendees enjoyed biscuits with pork, chicken, and steak prepared by Tennessee FFA and 4-H members. The Dairy Alliance provided milk from Middle Tennessee State University.

Agriculture and forestry contribute more than $81 billion annually to Tennessee's economy and employ hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans, making them essential to the state's success. Ag Day on the Hill serves as an annual reminder of the tremendous impact agriculture and forestry have on Tennessee's economy, way of life, and future.

Pictured are the State Executive team, the winners of the corn shelling contest, Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, Governor Bill Lee, and Ag Deputy Commissioner Andy Holt, holding a check from the Farm and Forestry Families organization in support of the Shooting Hunger Backpack program