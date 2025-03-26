Next Featured Solution Provider for Mostly Medicaid StarSearch Series: Rosarium Health (Show date- April 18th, 2025)

Check out the next solution provider spotlight from MostlyMedicaid.

The next installment of Medicaid StarSearch features Rosarium Health founder Cameron Carter and his vision to unlock the home modification benefit for members.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MostlyMedicaid virtual webinar platformThe popular Medicaid StarSearch series continues with our next showcased solution provider: Rosarium Health . Join this webinar to learn about how health plans and agencies can unlock the home modification benefit for Medicaid members. Presenters include Cameron Carter (CEO and co-founder of Rosarium Health), Clay Farris and Kris Vilamaa of MostlyMedicaid.Attendance also counts as 1 CEU credit in the MostlyMedicaid HHS Expert learning program.Register here or onsite:==============================================About Rosarium Health=============================================Rosarium Health connects people to healthcare providers and licensed home modification contractors to quickly complete key modifications that make every home safe and accessible.=============================================What is Medicaid StarSearch?=============================================Medicaid StarSearch is a long-running spotlight series created and hosted by Clay Farris of MostlyMedicaid, active since 2017. It’s designed to introduce Medicaid managed care plans and Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies to innovative solution vendors they might not otherwise hear about.In a crowded and often opaque vendor landscape, StarSearch shines a light on companies—especially smaller or emerging ones—that are tackling Medicaid’s biggest challenges in new and creative ways. Whether through technology, services, or data solutions, these vendors are helping to drive better outcomes, streamline operations, and support compliance across the Medicaid ecosystem.Each installment covers the basics about the company, the vision the company has for impacting the Medicaid space and details on solutions available. The main concept for Medicaid StarSearch is that HHS agencies and health plans get to learn about solution providers they might not ever know about- without having to get looped into a sales process.=====================About Mostly Medicaid=====================Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people needservices and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills. And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brandwith 12,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.For inquiries about this announcement:=====================================For Mostly Medicaidcolby@mostlymedicaid.com

