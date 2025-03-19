Epos Now partners with Lloyds Cardnet

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now , a leading global AI-driven point-of-sale (POS) provider, today announces a strategic partnership with Lloyds Cardnet , one of the UK’s biggest card payment service providers.This marks a significant milestone for both companies as they work together to support entrepreneurship and business success across the UK and beyond. It will deliver seamlessly integrated POS and payment solutions to UK merchants, providing payment acceptance technology that is robust yet flexible and can adapt to changing customer needs.Tailored Solutions for Enhanced EfficiencyEpos Now has developed a custom-built integration specifically for Lloyds Cardnet, ensuring seamless end-to-end connectivity between merchants’ POS systems and Lloyds’ payment processing services.The unified platform streamlines operations, reduces transaction times, and enhances the overall customer experience. Businesses can now process payments across multiple channels – including in-person, online, mobile, and over the phone – with greater speed, efficiency and security.Lloyds Cardnet, the payment processing and acceptance unit of Lloyds Banking Group, is a cornerstone of the UK's payments landscape, processing millions of transactions across sectors including retail, hospitality, education, healthcare and financial services.A fully integrated payment ecosystem simplifies the transaction process, reduces the need for multiple systems, and provides real-time analytics to support informed decision-making. With this Lloyds Cardnet integration , merchants can access all the latest payment methods and technologies expected by today’s customers.Jacyn Heavens, CEO and founder of Epos Now, commented on the partnership: "Lloyds Cardnet is one of the most successful and recognised names in the payments industry. To have secured such a pivotal collaboration with such a trusted leader is a huge testament to the high calibre of Epos Now’s cutting-edge tech, services and our talented teams. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower underserved merchants globally, driving their success and enabling them to compete with industry giants. By providing an integrated payment solution, we enable merchants to operate more efficiently and focus on what truly matters—their customers."Empowering Businesses with an Integrated OfferingMelinda Roylett, Managing Director of Lloyds Cardnet, said: “This collaboration with Epos Now ensures that merchants benefit from an integrated, robust and adaptive POS and payments platform that will give them significant operational and financial advantages, and the ability to meet changing customer and market demands, now and in the future. Together, Lloyds Cardnet and Epos Now will enable small and medium-sized merchants to have the same cutting-edge tech and benefits as large enterprises, with a unified platform that can reduce costs, and integrate new services with ease to grow sales and unlock new business opportunities.”Jacyn Heavens added: "We are excited about the future and the possibilities this partnership brings. Together with Lloyds Cardnet, we're committed to pushing the limits of what's possible in payment and POS technology. Our focus remains on removing barriers to success for SMBs around the world. We want to empower businesses to succeed by providing a seamless, fully integrated experience – a single-destination, AI-enabled business ecosystem that includes point of sale, payments, embedded finance, banking, and the whole suite of connected services.”

