Epos Now Launches Offline & Standalone Payments, Raising the Bar for Payment Reliability

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now, a global leader in cloud-based payment and POS solutions, is redefining payment reliability with the launch of its standalone and offline payments capability. This innovation ensures businesses can accept card payments even during internet disruptions, solving one of the biggest challenges merchants face today.With Standalone Mode providing instant 4G cellular fallback and Offline Mode enabling payment continuity during connectivity failures, Epos Now delivers unmatched reliability and flexibility for businesses in hospitality, retail, and beyond.A Major Leap Forward in Payments TechnologyBusinesses no longer need to rely on WiFi, unstable connections, or expensive backup solutions. Standalone mode guarantees real-time payments via instant cellular fallback, keeping businesses operational at all times, while Offline Mode securely stores transactions and processes them automatically once the connection is restored.Additionally, Epos Now offers fully standalone solutions, allowing merchants to operate independently from traditional POS systems, providing maximum mobility, usability, and resilience in any environment.Why This Matters for BusinessesThis launch responds to the growing demand for always-on, failproof payments. By eliminating dependence on stable network connections, Epos Now ensures merchants never miss a sale – whether in-store, outdoors, or in high-traffic locations where connectivity is unreliable.“Epos Now is delivering a truly transformative solution,” said Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer. “By combining standalone and offline capabilities, we’re empowering businesses to process transactions anytime, anywhere – without limitations.”Global Scalability – The Future of PaymentsLaunching on March 17, these features will be available across Epos Now’s global footprint, giving businesses worldwide a resilient, always-on payment system.This latest innovation reinforces Epos Now’s commitment to empowering businesses with smarter, faster, and more reliable payment technology – setting a new benchmark for the industry.

