Register today to attend professional development for educators, administrators supporting learners with disabilities

Save the date! Two professional development opportunities on special education and support for learners with disabilities are coming to the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on June 5-6.

The Teaching for Impact: Training for All Educators Supporting Learners with Disabilities returns for another year of collaborative learning, providing Iowa educators with opportunities to expand their knowledge and skills related to the education of learners with disabilities from ages birth to 21. School administrators, building leadership teams, Early ACCESS providers and service coordinators, K-12 and early childhood educators and providers, Area Education Agency professionals and higher education faculty who support preservice educators are encouraged to attend the professional development.

Featured topics at Teaching for Impact will include academics, college and career readiness, early childhood, school-based behavioral health and support for student success. Emphasis will be placed on integrating information into practice across a variety of educational settings, and sessions will include examples of the content in practice as well as suggestions for classroom application. Participants will also have many opportunities to share emerging ideas with other attendees and make valuable connections.

New this year, a training opportunity geared toward district and building administrators who support special education services will be offered alongside Training for Impact. The Leading for Impact: Workshop for Administrators professional development opportunity with feature discussion topics specifically designed for administrators. The workshop will provide opportunities for district leaders to learn, explore and collaborate with peers to help strengthen their special education services.

The Teaching for Impact and Leading for Impact professional development opportunities are sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education. Registration for both trainings is now open through May 21. There is no cost to attend either training.

Questions regarding Teaching for Impact and Leading for Impact can be directed to Nancy Hunt, education program consultant, at nancy.hunt@iowa.gov.