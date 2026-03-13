Latest round of grant funding supports establishment of therapeutic classrooms

The Iowa Department of Education has announced today its continued support of safe and healthy learning environments with the launch of the sixth round of the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant.

Through this competitive grant opportunity, Iowa public school districts can establish therapeutic classrooms for students and learners ages 3-21 years old whose emotional, social or behavioral health needs interfere with their success in the current learning environment. The latest round of funding assistance will provide support for the 2026-27 school year.

“Therapeutic classrooms offer a supportive environment for students and learners that helps address individual needs and promote more opportunities for success,” said Kay Augustine, education program consultant at the Department. “Through the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant, Iowa districts can establish intensive supports that can meet students where they are, greatly impacting learning, skill building and overall development.”

Districts applying for the grant may use the funds to establish new classrooms or enhance critical components into current classrooms and programs that are being developed as therapeutic classrooms. Grant awards are contingent upon funds being appropriated, and an estimated cost per pupil will be used to determine the awarded amounts.

Established through state legislation in 2020, the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant is part of a statewide effort to increase behavioral health supports for children, youth and families. Last year, more than $2 million were awarded to eight Iowa school districts through the grant to help establish or expand therapeutic classrooms and supports. In total, 40 grant awards have been issued to Iowa school districts over the past five years.

Instructions, grant application materials and additional information for the 2026-27 school year are posted on the Department’s Therapeutic Classroom Grant webpage. All applications are due May 1.

Questions regarding the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant opportunity can be directed to Kay Augustine at kay.augustine@iowa.gov.