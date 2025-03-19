Khubza MoU

Agthia Joins Ma’an and Kubza: Contributes Grand Mills Flour for 500,000 breads & 100,000 Bottles of Al Ain Water

“This partnership holds profound significance as it aligns with Zayed Humanitarian Day” — Abdulla Al Marzooqi

AGTHIA GROUP, ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agthia Group PJSC (“Agthia” or “the Group”), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, today announced its partnership with Authority of Social Contribution -Ma’an and Kubza Bakeries in the “A Million Pieces of Bread” initiative, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being and social responsibility. The initiative, launched by Kubza Bakeries and supported by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, also aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 and aims to provide essential food support to over 200,000 individuals in need across the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan.As part of its commitment, Agthia will contribute key raw materials, including over 22,000 kg of Grand Mills flour, 100,000 bottles of Al Ain Water, and other essential ingredients, to support the production of more than half a million pieces of bread—making it one of the most significant contributions to the initiative. This collaboration was formalized through an agreement between Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, Agthia Group, and Kubza Bakeries, reinforcing their shared commitment to driving sustainable social impact and supporting communities in need.Abdulla Al Marzooqi, Chief People Officer at Agthia Group, emphasized: “This partnership holds profound significance as it aligns with Zayed Humanitarian Day—a day that reflects the values of generosity and giving instilled by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Agthia’s participation carries special meaning, as it was Sheikh Zayed who inaugurated Grand Mills in 1978, laying the foundation for what would become a cornerstone of the nation’s food industry. Today, we proudly continue his legacy by contributing essential ingredients, including Grand Mills flour, to help produce 500,000 breads, along with 100,000 bottles of Al Ain Water. Through this initiative, we are not just honoring his vision but ensuring that the spirit of giving remains at the heart of Agthia’s mission.”Nizar Kayali, President of Flour & Feed at Agthia Group, highlighted: “As the market leader in flour in the UAE, Grand Mills has been a trusted name since its inception for decades, delivering quality, consistency, and reliability. But our role extends beyond market leadership—we have a responsibility to support the communities we serve. Our contribution of essential ingredients to produce more than half a million pieces of bread for those in need reflects our deep-rooted commitment to social sustainability and corporate responsibility. True leadership in the food sector is not just about business growth; it is about using our expertise to drive meaningful initiatives that create lasting impact where it matters most.”H.E. Maysa Al Nuwais, Executive Director of Community Engagement & Volunteering at Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, emphasized: “The UAE Year of Community 2025 is a call to action, an invitation for all of us to turn compassion into tangible change. ‘A Million Pieces of Bread’ is more than just an initiative; it is a testament to the power of collective giving, where businesses step up to bridge gaps and bring dignity to those in need.At the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, we connect together government, private entities, social enterprises, and non-profits —ensuring that no act of generosity stands alone, but rather, fuels a larger movement of impact. When sectors unite, we don’t just amplify change—we create a lasting legacy of solidarity and hope. Agthia’s contribution is a powerful example of how companies can lead with purpose, proving that true leadership is not just measured in profits, but in the lives we uplift.”Hanan Faisal, CEO of Kubza Bakeries, expressed gratitude for Agthia’s pivotal role in making this initiative possible: “The ‘A Million Pieces of Bread’ initiative is a testament to the power of collective action. Agthia’s generous support has transformed this vision into reality, enabling us to reach hundreds of thousands of individuals across the UAE. This collaboration is a shining example of how businesses can work alongside communities to create lasting impact.”Agthia’s participation in ‘A Million Pieces of Bread’ follows the Group’s recent donation of all remaining food items from its Gulfood 2025 participation to local charities, further reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility. Beyond this initiative, Agthia continues to place community welfare at the forefront of its agenda—investing almost AED 1.5 million in 2024 alone to support transformative programs in education, healthcare, and community empowerment across the MENA region.-Ends-

