Nearly 400 Leading Multinational Enterprises in Hong Kong

Innovating HongKong - Global Talent Carnival Offers Over 10,000 Jobs for International Recruits!

HONG KONG, KWUN TONG, HONG KONG, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefiting from a series of favourable policies continuously launched by the Hong Kong Government, from 2023 to the end of September 2024, a total of 380,000 applications have been received under the various talent admission schemes, with nearly 240,000 approved. 196,000 people have successfully arrived in Hong Kong, and 144,000 of their spouses and children have been motivated to come to settle in Hong Kong together. Figures show that the average median monthly income is about $50,000, with 25% of them earning more than $100,000 a month. Hong Kong's job market is extremely attractive, both in terms of income level and choice of industry! However, finding a job that meets the visa requirements is not easy, and suitable positions are relatively scarce. In this regard, the annual recruitment event, Innovating Hong Kong - Global Talent Carnival 2025 Spring, will be held on 29-30 March at AsiaWorld-Expo. The event is organised by Innovating Hong Kong, with Hong Kong Talent Engage as the strategic partner, specially co-sponsored by Hong Kong Gathering Talents Limited and jointly presented by Liepin. Nearly 400+ renowned companies from Hong Kong, foreign countries and the Mainland will be on site, offering quality jobs across a wide range of industry sectors. We cordially invite interns, fresh local and non-local graduates, as well as working people who are looking for new career opportunities to join us in this event of future and dreams, to explore new opportunities in the workplace and to start a new chapter in your life.Large-Scale Talent Job Fair, Nearly 400 Enterprises to be VenueThis Carnival gathered nearly 400 well-known enterprises and organizations, including Huawei, Tencent, Aliyun, Rednote and other technology giants, as well as HSBC Hong Kong, China Telecom, China Mobile, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Sense Time, Phoenix TV, HKTKWW, BAUHINIA MAGAZINE, The Think Academy Hong Kong, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia), Geely Auto, China Southern Power Grid and Gree Group. enterprises. The participating industries cover a wide range of fields such as Internet, biotechnology, education technology, information technology, electronics technology, etc., including financial analysis, accounting, software engineering, technical research and development, investment analysis, human resources, journalists, editors, marketing and other popular positions.The Carnival will offer 10,000+ job opportunities, with some prestigious companies opening up access to specific positions only during the event. For the convenience of Mainland job seekers, a large number of Putonghua speaking positions will be available to ensure that language is no longer a barrier to finding a job. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event that should not be missed!Zhejiang Universities and Leading Enterprises Will Gather in Hong Kong, Offering 1800+ Positions to Attract Global TalentThis year will mark the 14th time Zhejiang Province travels to Hong Kong to recruit talent and attract intelligence. Over 100 renowned enterprises and institutions from across the province will participate, offering more than 1,800 positions in various fields. Among them will be 35 universities and research institutes, including Zhejiang University, Zhejiang University of Technology, Zhejiang Lab, and White Horse Labs. Additionally, 26 state-owned enterprises such as Wuchan Zhongda Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd., as well as 35 leading companies like Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd., Hundsun Electronics Inc., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., will be present. The event will cover dozens of popular industries, including education, training institutions, academic research, financial investment, electrical machinery, and equipment manufacturing, providing job seekers with diverse career opportunities.1st Hong Kong PhD Festival Will Grandly Open, Driving Innovation and CollaborationCo-hosted by Innovating Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Young Scientists Association, the 1st Hong Kong PhD Festival, as a highlight event of the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival, will be themed "Gathering Top Talents, Inspiring Innovation." It will attract over 500 doctoral students from Hong Kong and around the world. The event will focus on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and biomedicine, featuring high-level forums, keynote speeches, and roundtable discussions to foster international exchange and collaboration, while promoting the transformation of research outcomes and industrial upgrading.Exclusively designed for invited guests, the "Hundred PhDs Luncheon" will provide participants with a high-end platform for in-depth dialogue and networking, enabling elite talents to spark innovative ideas in a relaxed atmosphere and explore new opportunities for collaboration. Additionally, during the event, the global premiere of the Hong Kong PhD Career Development Report 2.0 will take place, unveiling an exclusive talent map of Hong Kong PhDs. Through an intelligent matching system, the report will offer a three-dimensional analysis of PhD specializations, industry tracks, and salary ranges, providing precise guidance for the career development of doctoral students.Featuring a Variety of Exciting Activities, with Top Forums and Entertainment Events Boosting the Job Search JourneyAmid the intensity of job hunting, the carnival will also offer participants a meticulously planned array of vibrant entertainment activities, injecting relaxation and energy into their career paths. Over ten high-level industry forums will gather leaders from fields such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and green economy, who will share cutting-edge insights and career development experiences, providing job seekers with valuable industry information and professional guidance.In addition, the stand-up comedy performance will be delivered by Joshua Zou, the founder of the first stand-up comedy group in mainland China. His humorous and witty show will help job seekers relieve stress and unwind.The live band performance will ignite the atmosphere with dynamic music, offering participants an immersive audio-visual experience. The magic show, with its elements of wonder and surprise, will add more fun and interaction to the carnival.These exciting activities will not only provide job seekers with opportunities to relax but also create a pleasant and engaging environment for communication between companies and talents, helping every participant to embrace new career opportunities in their best state.No matter whether you are a fresh graduate about to enter the job market or a wage earner looking for a new breakthrough in your career!

