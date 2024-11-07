Gathering global elites to explore career development opportunities

HONG KONG, KOWLOON, CHINA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Attracting and nurturing top talents’ has always been a key development focus of the Hong Kong Government. Since the introduction of the new admission mechanism at the end of 2022, the Government has successfully attracted more than 380 000 applicants, and about 160 000 outstanding talents and their families have successfully arrived in Hong Kong. Recently, the Government has further revamped various talent admission mechanisms, including expanding the coverage of the Highly Talented Persons Permit Scheme and establishing an invitation mechanism for the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme, etc. This fully demonstrates Hong Kong's firm belief and unremitting efforts in attracting and retaining top talents from around the world.On 2 November, the annual recruitment event - ‘Grand Opening of Innovating HongKong - Global Talent Carnival 2024 Autumn’, which aims to help companies successfully recruit outstanding talents in the fierce competition for talent, was grandly opened at the AsiaWorld-Expo!This two-day (2-3 November) recruitment, forum and sales event at AsiaWorld-Expo attracted more than 200 exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Mainland and overseas, including well-known quality companies such as HSBC Hong Kong, Tencent, Hong Kong Disneyland, Hong Kong Tramways, China Mobile Hong Kong, etc., and offered more than 20,000 job opportunities to job seekers. The event offered more than 20,000 jobs to job seekers, covering a wide range of professional fields such as finance, internet, education, technology, and so on. The atmosphere of the event was very hot, with long queues for entry early in the morning and an influx of more than 8,000 job seekers on the first day of the event.Gathering of Guests for the Great EventThe event was organised by Innovating Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong Talent Engage(HKTE) as the strategic partner and co-hosted by Tongdao Liepin Group, with strong support from the government and renowned universities. The Opening Ceremony started at 3pm on 2 November and the atmosphere was very enthusiastic.Mr. Chris Sun Yuk Han, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of Hong Kong, said in his speech as the Guest of Honour, ‘The Hong Kong Government has implemented various measures to strengthen its talent pool, and I believe that attracting talents from different backgrounds through events such as the “Innovating HongKong - Global Talent Carnival 2024 Autumn” will further contribute to Hong Kong's vibrant job market. ’Mr. Brave Chan Yung, SBS, JP, Hong Kong Convenor of the National People's Congress, stressed in his speech that ‘Hong Kong attaches great importance to talents and hopes that people from all walks of life will work together to make Hong Kong a centre of global talent pool and jointly create a more prosperous future for Hong Kong.’Mr Zhao Lei, as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Innovating Hong Kong-Global Talent Carnival, also delivered a speech: ‘We hope that through this event, we can help more talents to find good jobs and homes, and at the same time, we hope that Hong Kong and our country can get better and better. In the future, we will continue to expand the scale of the event, enhance its internationalisation and, in line with Hong Kong's positioning as an international innovation and technology centre, organise more technology-focused fairs to attract more overseas talents.’Jessie Leung, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Representatives of Hong Kong Exhibitors, shared in her speech, ‘HSBC has been a full supporter of InnoCentre Hong Kong International Talent Carnival for three consecutive years, and has been conveying its deep care to job seekers through the fair, and we look forward to this talent extravaganza injecting more vigour and passion into the future of Hong Kong.’In addition, Li Guangda, PhD student of City University of Hong Kong, Council Member of City University of Hong Kong and Chairman of CityU CSSA, as a student representative, shared in his speech, ‘Carnival provides students with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with famous enterprises, and I hope that you will make full use of these opportunities to actively train yourselves and become the talents needed by the society. I wish all students success in their studies and job search in Hong Kong.’In the subsequent award presentation session, Mr. Chris Sun Yuk Han, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of Hong Kong, was invited as the guest of honour to present certificates to the winners of the ‘The Most Popular Enterprisefor Global Talent Award’, which was won by six enterprises, led by HSBC Limited. These enterprises have won the favour and recognition of international talents in the past year by virtue of their excellent talent cultivation mechanism and good corporate culture.Diversified Activities for Career Development Apart from the Opening Ceremony, this autumn's Carnival also features a rich and colourful programme of forums and activities, with one main stage and two sub-stages designed to provide a multi-level platform for participants to exchange ideas. The main stage will be used for large-scale events, while the two sub-stages will focus on summits and workshops on different themes.During the Carnival, more than 10 summit forums have been carefully planned, covering a wide range of areas including policy, technology, economy, innovation and internationalisation. Dozens of industry leaders will share their insights and experiences on cutting-edge topics such as development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, career prospects in fintech, and strategies for internationalisation in the workplace. In addition, the programme will also include sessions on resume guidance and assessment by renowned enterprises, aiming to provide participants with comprehensive career development and networking opportunities, and to promote skills upgrading and career success.Participants will also have the opportunity to attend more than 20 workshops on topics ranging from calendar writing and interviewing skills to career development and personal branding. Through in-depth discussions on industry trends, sharing of successful experiences, and hands-on skills training, the workshops will help to comprehensively enhance the participants' overall quality and professional competence. In the future, this event will continue to develop and create new breakthroughs, creating more opportunities for talent exchange and co-operation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.