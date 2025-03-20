Bryq Appoints George Kalyvas as CEO to Lead Next Generation of Talent Assessment Solutions

Bryq Appoints George Kalyvas as CEO

The transition marks a renewed focus on driving the evolution of Bryq’s talent assessment solutions, empowering organizations to make smarter hiring decisions.

I’m excited to lead the company into its next phase, introducing new solutions that make talent assessment even more predictive, fair, and impactful.” — George Kalyvas

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryq , a leader in talent assessment technology, is excited to announce the appointment of George Kalyvas as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a strong background in commercial strategy and operations, George will drive the company’s next phase of growth, focusing on enhancing and expanding Bryq’s innovative talent assessment solutions.With years of leadership experience in high-growth technology companies, George is well-positioned to guide Bryq as it continues to develop advanced tools for candidate evaluation. His expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that companies can hire talent more effectively through objective, data-driven assessments."Bryq has built a strong foundation in redefining how organizations assess candidates and employees," said George Kalyvas, CEO of Bryq. "I’m excited to lead the company into its next phase, introducing new solutions that make talent assessment even more predictive, fair, and impactful. Our goal is to help businesses make the best hiring and development decisions with confidence."This leadership transition marks an important milestone for Bryq as the company continues to refine its AI-powered assessment technology. With a renewed focus on expanding assessment capabilities, Bryq aims to further support businesses in identifying top talent, making objective hiring decisions."George’s deep expertise in scaling technology-driven businesses makes him the right leader to take Bryq forward," said Markellos Diorinos, former CEO of Bryq. "His vision will help us build on our success and deliver even more advanced and effective talent assessment solutions."With George at the helm, Bryq is set to introduce next-generation assessment tools that will enhance hiring precision, streamline candidate evaluation, and ensure companies select top talent based on potential and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.