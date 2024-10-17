Bryq Launches ContactTalent: An AI-Powered Talent Solution to Boost Contact Center Performance

ContactTalent leverages organizational data to improve role alignment, reduce attrition, and enhance customer satisfaction in contact centers.

By aligning each hire with the core drivers of success, we are helping organizations build stronger teams and deliver better results, both for their business and their customers.” — Markellos Diorinos

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryq , a leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, is excited to announce the launch of ContactTalent —a next-generation solution tailored to recruit, manage, and optimize talent for contact centers. By leveraging organizational data, ContactTalent identifies the performance drivers for every role, ensuring that the right talent is matched to the right positions, boosting performance, reducing attrition, and elevating customer satisfaction.ContactTalent has been extensively tested with leading BPOs, delivering outstanding improvements in hiring efficiency and talent retention. The solution empowers contact centers to align candidates' skills with the core performance drivers of each role, analyzing key metrics like Average Handle Time (AHT), First Call Resolution (FCR), and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT). By intelligently matching talent to roles where they will excel, businesses can significantly reduce churn, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the overall customer experience.Powered by advanced AI, ContactTalent continuously refines its predictive capabilities. Every hire and internal move generates new data, creating a feedback loop that enhances the system's ability to forecast success and optimize team performance over time.“ContactTalent is designed to meet the unique challenges of contact centers, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven talent decisions,” said Markellos Diorinos, CEO of Bryq. “By aligning each hire with the core drivers of success, we are helping organizations build stronger teams and deliver better results, both for their business and customers.”Athina Karahogitis, Advisor to Bryq and CEO of BorderlessCX added, “For the first time, every BPO company will have the power to achieve more and perform at levels never thought possible. With tools that turn their data into actionable insights, ContactTalent is not just making smarter hiring and performance decisions possible—it’s transforming AI into real, tangible business value.”ContactTalent is now available for contact centers looking to harness data-driven hiring and management. It will make its debut at CCW Nashville, offering a first look at how it can support talent strategy and enhance organizational success. For more information, visit bpo.bryq.com.About BryqBryq is a leading talent intelligence platform that empowers organizations to hire, manage, and retain top talent. With AI-powered assessments that blend hard and soft skills, Bryq helps businesses align talent decisions with strategic goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.