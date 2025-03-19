Data Center Transformer Market CAGR to be at 6.3% from 2024 to 2032 | $11.25 Billion Industry Revenue by 2032
Data Center Transformer Market Research Report By Voltage Level, Cooling Method, Construction Type, Application, Phase, RegionalGA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Data Center Transformer Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for reliable and energy-efficient power solutions in data centers. The market was valued at $7.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $7.38 billion in 2024 to $11.25 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2024-2032). The expansion of hyperscale data centers, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure is significantly contributing to this growth.
Key Companies in the Data Center Transformer Market Include:
• Siemens AG
• Hyundai Electric Energy System
• Crompton Greaves Power Industrial Solutions Ltd.
• Kirloskar Electric Compa
• General Electric Company
• Havells India Ltd.
• ABB Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Godrej Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
• Eaton Corporation
• Schneider Electric SE
• Toshiba Corporation
Download Sample Pages
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/30190
Market Drivers
Growing Demand for Data Centers
The rapid digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, and rising data traffic are fueling the expansion of data centers worldwide. This surge in infrastructure necessitates high-performance transformers for efficient power distribution.
Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
With increasing concerns over energy consumption, data centers are adopting eco-friendly and high-efficiency transformers to minimize losses and enhance sustainability.
Advancements in Smart Transformers
The integration of IoT-enabled and AI-driven smart transformers is improving real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency, driving market growth.
Government Regulations and Investments
Stringent energy efficiency standards and government incentives for green data centers are encouraging the adoption of next-generation transformers.
Browse In depth Market Research Report
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-transformer-market-30190
Market Segmentation
By Transformer Type
Liquid-Immersed Transformers – Known for high efficiency and better cooling capabilities, these transformers are widely used in large-scale data centers.
Dry-Type Transformers – Preferred for edge data centers and indoor applications due to their lower maintenance requirements and safety benefits.
By Data Center Type
Hyperscale Data Centers – Major consumers of high-capacity transformers due to massive energy demands.
Colocation Data Centers – Require scalable and efficient transformers to support multiple tenants.
Enterprise Data Centers – Focused on customized transformer solutions for optimized power management.
Edge Data Centers – Growing segment due to the rising need for decentralized computing and lower latency services.
By Cooling Method
Oil-Cooled Transformers – Offer superior cooling performance, suitable for high-power applications.
Air-Cooled Transformers – Used in compact, space-constrained environments where traditional cooling methods are challenging.
By Region
North America – Dominates the market due to major cloud service providers and increasing investment in hyperscale data centers.
Europe – Strong focus on sustainable data centers and regulatory policies driving demand.
Asia-Pacific – Rapid IT infrastructure growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia is fostering market expansion.
Latin America & Middle East & Africa – Emerging markets with increasing digitalization and data center deployments.
Procure Complete Research Report Now
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=30190
Future Outlook
The Data Center Transformer Market is set to grow steadily, driven by increasing data traffic, sustainability initiatives, and advancements in smart power infrastructure. As demand for AI, 5G, and edge computing rises, the need for high-performance transformers will continue to expand. Companies investing in energy-efficient and intelligent transformers will be well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.
Related Report:
Gaming Accessories Market
Desiccant Dehumidifier Market
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.