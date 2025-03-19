Mountain View Dentist Discusses Wisdom Tooth Aftercare

Dr. Donian Shen of Smile By Design shares essential wisdom tooth aftercare tips to promote a smooth recovery and prevent complications.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Donian Shen, a mountain view dentist and the head of Smile By Design, is offering valuable insights into wisdom tooth aftercare to help patients ensure a smooth and comfortable recovery following extraction. Wisdom tooth removal is a common procedure, but Dr. Shen notes that proper aftercare is essential for minimizing discomfort and preventing complications.Dr. Shen emphasizes that the healing process occurs in phases, each requiring specific care:First 24-48 Hours: This is the most critical period for clot formation. Patients should rest, avoid strenuous activities, and follow post-operative care instructions, including icing the area intermittently to reduce swelling and sticking to soft foods.Days 3-5: Swelling typically peaks around day three before gradually subsiding. Gentle saltwater rinses can help maintain cleanliness, but patients should continue avoiding straws, vigorous rinsing, and smoking to prevent dry socket.Week 1: Most discomfort subsides, and patients can slowly transition back to a normal diet. Keeping the surgical area clean with gentle rinsing and brushing around the extraction site can aid in healing.Week 2: Tissue healing progresses, and sutures (if placed) may dissolve or be removed. Any lingering discomfort should be minimal, though patients should continue avoiding hard or crunchy foods that could disrupt healing.Avoiding vigorous rinsing, spitting, or using straws is crucial in the first few days to prevent dry socket, a painful condition caused by the dislodging of the protective blood clot, explains Dr. Shen. It is also recommended that patients stay hydrated, get plenty of rest, and follow prescribed pain management guidelines to ensure a smooth recovery.Smile By Design provides personalized post-operative instructions and is available to answer any questions that may arise during the healing process. Dr. Shen encourages patients to contact her office if they experience persistent pain, swelling, or signs of infection.About Donian Shen, DDSDr. Donian Shen obtained her dental degree from the UCLA School of Dentistry and pursued advanced training in oral implantology under the renowned Dr. Misch at the Carl Misch Institute. Recognized for her expertise in dental implant restorations , she holds the prestigious title of Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI). As the leader of Smile By Design, Dr. Shen provides a full range of dental services, from cosmetic enhancements like porcelain veneers to restorative and general dentistry treatments such as crowns, bridges, teeth whitening, and sedation dentistry. She is an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the American Dental Association (ADA), and the California Dental Association (CDA), reflecting her dedication to delivering exceptional dental care. Dr. Shen is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Shen and her practice, please visit shendds.com and facebook.com/DrDonianShenDDS.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.shendds.com/news-room/mountain-view-dentist-discusses-wisdom-tooth-aftercare/ ###Smile By Design105 South Drive, Suite 140Mountain View, CA 94040(650) 938-1868Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.