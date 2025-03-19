ECI Elastic Introduces a New Approach to Repurposing Textile Waste with Recycled Fancy Yarn

Selection of Fancy Yarns From ECI Fancy Yarn used In Selection of Products

The launch of Fancy Yarn represents an important step toward circularity in textiles. By repurposing discarded fibers, we are expanding sustainable material options for designers and manufacturers.” — Paul Shen, Senior Manager at ECI

TAIPEI, TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.C.I. Elastic Co., Ltd. , a global manufacturer of elastic and non-elastic tapes, announces the worldwide availability of Fancy Yarn, an innovative textile material made entirely from recycled waste yarn. This development supports the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency within the textile industry.By incorporating a unique process that intertwines two, three, or four different colored leftover yarns into a single thread, Fancy Yarn repurposes textile waste into a functional and aesthetically diverse material. This approach contributes to reducing landfill waste and lowering the environmental impact of traditional yarn production."The launch of Fancy Yarn represents an important step toward circularity in textiles," said Paul Shen, Senior Manager at ECI Elastic. "By repurposing discarded fibers, we are expanding sustainable material options for designers and manufacturers looking to reduce waste without compromising on quality or performance."Fancy Yarn is designed for integration into a range of ECI’s products, including elastic and non-elastic fabric tape solutions. Its adaptability makes it suitable for applications in fashion, sportswear, accessories, and home textiles.ECI Elastic continues to advance sustainable textile production by utilizing recycled materials and implementing eco-conscious manufacturing processes. The company’s broader sustainability strategy includes carbon footprint reduction initiatives and circular economy practices aimed at improving environmental responsibility across the textile supply chain.About ECI ElasticFounded in 1974, E.C.I. Elastic Co., Ltd. is a global supplier of premium elastic and non-elastic tapes. With 12 manufacturing facilities worldwide, ECI integrates innovative design with sustainable materials to drive responsible textile production. The company remains committed to developing eco-friendly solutions that support a more circular and environmentally conscious textile industry.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:📧 service@ecigroup.com.tw

