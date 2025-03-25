French Design Awards Announces the 2025 Designs of the Year: Season 1

2025 French Design Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2025 French Design Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 French Design Awards: Season 1.

Each project represents a unique vision of excellence that inspires the global design community. We are honoured to celebrate their achievements on this international platform.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

PARIS, FR, FRANCE, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 French Design Awards: Season 1, celebrating exceptional achievement in the global design community. This prestigious recognition honours professionals and organisations whose innovative designs set new benchmarks for creativity, functionality, and cultural impact.

This year, the French Design Awards received over 2,000 entries from around the world, highlighting the breadth of talent and innovation across the global design community. Winners were selected through a rigorous blind judging process, ensuring impartiality and fairness. Entries were evaluated solely on their merits by an esteemed panel of international jurors, representing diverse disciplines and industry expertise.

2025 Design of the Year: Season 1 Winners

As the competition concludes, the French Design Awards is proud to unveil the recipients of the coveted “Design of the Year” title. Chosen from an exceptional array of global entries, these designs showcase unparalleled creativity and expertise in their respective categories. This year’s remarkable winners are:

1. Architectural Design of the Year – Divided Unity by Yushan Jiang

2. Interior Design of the Year – LIGHT MANSION by Matrix Design

3. Product Design of the Year – OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop by HP Inc

4. Packaging Design of the Year – Brewmaster Reserve by Shenzhen Tigerpan Design Co., Ltd

5. Conceptual Design of the Year – JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour by B'IN LIVE CO.,LTD.

Participation of International Brands & Agencies

The 2025 French Design Awards attracted an impressive array of participants, including direct submissions from leading brands and independent designers, as well as notable names submitted through innovative agencies. Submissions included distinguished entries from Bobby Mukherrji Architects, LightUp Life Co., Ltd., New Evolution International Co., Ltd., Twilight Studio, Beijing Zhijian Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, Wing & Associates Design, JinCreation (Beijing) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., MU Design and many others. Spanning diverse industries, these submissions reflect a global dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity and achieving design excellence.

"The winners of the 2025 French Design Awards showcase the pinnacle of design innovation and creativity," said Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA. "Each project represents a unique vision and the relentless pursuit of excellence that inspires the global design community. We are honoured to spotlight their exceptional contributions and celebrate their achievements on this international platform."

For a full list of the winners and their winning projects, please visit https://frenchdesignawards.com/.

About French Design Awards

The French Design Awards is an international competition that honours and acknowledges the zenith of creative genius in interior, architectural, product, packaging, fashion, and landscape design. This prestigious award recognises and celebrates architects, interior, product, packaging, fashion and landscape designers who are not only shaping the environment, but also reimagining how design is perceived, inhabited, and its interaction with spaces.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.