Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, 19 Mar

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead a briefing of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029 to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

The MTDP 2024-2029, which has been approved by Cabinet, is the five-year programme of action of the 7th administration of the South African Government, guiding government action and strategic priorities for this administration.

The briefing to be led by the Minister will give details of the MTDP and its implementation.

Details of this engagement are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Time: 9h30

Venue: Committee Room 1, Marks Building, Parliament, Cape Town

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Lawrence Ngoveni on 082 824 3060 or email Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za